Elon Musk officially buys Twitter for $44 billion

It’s official. Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter for $44 billion or $54.20 per share. This is according to a press release that just went live.

“Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company,” the press release says. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s closing price on April 1, 2022. That was the last trading day before Musk announced he had a 9% stake on the company.

It all came down to no other bidders or white knights emerging in the M&A process, said Daniel Ives managing Director at Wedbush Securities in a statement. "And Twitter's Board back was against the wall once Musk detailed his $46 billion in financing last week to get pen to paper on this deal."

So why take Twitter private? According to Musk, this move is about protecting free speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Mr. Musk in the release. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

At the recent TED 2022 conference, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Musk said it is really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

At the time, Musk insisted that this was not a move to make money but to have “a public platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization.”

Some critics have argued that Musk will allow voices back on the platform who have been banned for saying things that are dangerous to the public. Employees are also reportedly worried about this move. But Musk has said Twitter should go no further than complying with the law.

“If someone you don’t like is allowed to say something you don’t like, it’s damn annoying. [But] when someone you don’t like says something you don’t like, that is a function of a healthy free speech situation,” he said at the conference.

Musk has also gotten into hot water for his use of Twitter, especially around posts related to Tesla. As reported by CNBC, he came under SEC investigation after tweeting in 2018 that he had secured funding at $420 per share to take Tesla private. The agency charged Musk with securities fraud.

Will Musk allow the likes of Donald Trump back? Musk has said he would generally prefer “time-outs” to permanent bans, but he has not commented specifically about the former president, who launched his own social network — Truth Social — earlier this year.