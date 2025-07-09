101+ best Prime Day deals LIVE from $3: I've found the best sales right now on TVs, apparel, Nintendo Switch games, AirPods, Kindles and more with my 10 years of Prime Day experience

Prime Day deals are going strong! We’ve entered the second day of Amazon’s deals event and the savings are plentiful. However, you’ll want some help to discern the truly good discounts from the mediocre.

That’s where I come in. I'm a Prime Day pro and I can spot a good deal from a mediocre one in a heartbeat. So consider me your Prime Day shopping expert over the next few days. Along with the Tom's Guide deals team and our expert panel of reviewers, I'll be highlighting the best Prime Day deals on items we recommend and would buy with our own money.

Prime Day is definitely the best time of year to shop deals on Amazon hardware, and the discounts do not disappoint this year. You can currently shop Amazon devices on sale from $12. The sale includes super-popular Kindle deals from $84.

I also recommend taking a look at Amazon Haul’s back to college deals from $3. This new Amazon storefront offers massive discounts on brand-name school supplies and apparel like Adidas, Under Armour and Timberland.

Last up, Amazon is offering some of its biggest discounts of the year on Apple gear. For example, right now you can grab the Apple AirTag on sale for $19, the AirPods 4 on sale for $89 and the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) on sale for $279.

Stay tuned to this page as I’ll continue to bring you the best Prime Day deals as they roll in.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Writer I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks in this year's Prime Day deals.

My favorite Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Sign into your account now to get access to purchase the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499. This is the first time Amazon has offered Nintendo's new console. There's no telling how much stock they have, so act fast!

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon This smart plug model only works with Alexa smart homes, but it's the easiest option for pairing and controlling non-smart devices with your voice from an Amazon Echo device or through the Alexa smart app.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will light up your outdoor space — and are over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

Ninja appliances: deals from $44 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 40% off select Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, blenders, grills and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Blueair Air Purifiers: deals from $88 @ Amazon

I've been using a Blueair air purifier for the past few months and it's been an excellent addition to my apartment. It includes HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. It also boasts a quiet operation and app connectivity. This allows you to control your settings wherever you are. What's more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room. Even the newly-launched Blue Signature models (pictured) are on sale now.

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Black: was $199 now $99 at Amazon This smart range comes with four cleaning modes and three intensities, including clean, white+, gum health and DeepClean+ Care. In addition, it’s Bluetooth enabled via the Sonicare app to provide real-time, progress reports on your brushing regime. What’s more, BrushSync Technology lets you know when it’s time to replace your brush head — which is always handy. With 50% off, this is a deal worth snapping up.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $240 at Amazon Having a reliable set of luggage is a must on your next trip. And whether you're checking a bag, bringing a carry-on or both, this set of expandable luggage will get the job done. It includes a spinner and carry-on and will be your trusty travel sidekicks. The luggage is extremely light, has a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Dyson sale: deals from $249 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to 45% off popular Dyson products! The sale includes vacuums, air purifiers and popular styling tools like the Dyson Airwarp.

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $296 at Amazon If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now up to 40% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $53 (was $110, pictured).

New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.

Amazon devices