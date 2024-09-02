I've been covering Labor Day sales for 17 years — here's the best deals right now

School is back in session and the weather is starting to cool off. But before you bid farewell to the summer, there's one last event to celebrate — Labor Day. As a deals editor, the federal holiday is one of my favorite retail events because it offers aggressive deals on just about everything.

Excluding Black Friday, it also tends to offer the lowest prices of the year as retailers offer a mix of last-minute back to school sales and Labor Day sales. I've been covering Labor Day sales for over 10 years and in the past I've used the holiday to shop for new new apparel, bedding, appliances, and a new tablet.

One of my favorite Labor Day sales this Monday comes from Amazon. As part of its Labor Day sales event, Amazon is knocking up to 40% off sitewide. The sale includes discounts on Ninja, LG, Adidas, and Stanley. Naturally, there are also dozens of deep discounts on Amazon's own line of Alexa-powered devices on sale from $19. My only caveat with this sale is that earlier this summer Amazon confirmed its Prime Big Deal Days event will return next month.

Labor Day sales are also great if you're in need of new bedding or a new mattress. Our sleep editor Claire Davies has rounded up the best Labor Day mattress sales, which includes discounts on some of our favorite beds, such as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress on sale from $349.

Whether you're in the market for a new coffee machine or a new 4K TV, below you'll find my favorite Labor Day sales from all of today's top retailers and brands. I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day with the latest sales as they go live. So make sure to bookmark this page for the best discounts today and throughout the week.

Labor Day sales at a glance

Top 15 Labor Day sales

Editor's Choice

PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Labor Day sales are live at Amazon. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off Alexa-powered devices with prices from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers (many of which come with a free smart bulb), Kindles, Fire TVs, Blink security cameras, and more. As part of the sale, you can get this Blink Camera Bundle for just $89. It includes the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner. This Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger is made of an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside for extra warmth. There's also an elastic waistband with external drawcord for added comfort.

Skechers Max Cushioning Slip-ins (Men's): was $104 now $76 @ Amazon

These Skechers are designed for comfort and support thanks in part to their flexible slip-in front (top of shoe) with an exclusive heel pillow that holds your foot securely in place. They also offer air cooled memory foam that provides pressure relief, comfort, and breathability. The cushion also contours to most foot shapes.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Target

TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy

Whether you plan on watching football or Netflix, Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $498 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240Hz and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense QD7 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,098 now $948 @ Walmart

Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Walmart | $1,399 @ Amazon

Apparel

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

Skechers Go Dri Premier Stripe Polo (Men's): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for any occasion, this Skechers Polo offers a classic fit and it's made from a mix of polyester, rayon, and Spandex. It can also wick away sweat to keep you dry and odor free.

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop Tight: was $98 now from $49 @ Lululemon

You can never own too many leggings, so you should definitely pick up the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed. The 23-inch style is on sale from $49, and are made of the breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.

Shoes/sneakers

Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog (Men's): was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.

Lululemon Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoe: was $148 now from $59 @ Lululemon

These women's running shoes were designed to deliver support and breathability where you need it and flexibility where you want it. They feature a soft and springy cushioning so you'll bounce right along on the street, track or treadmill. The shoes also come with a 30-day trial, so you can put them to the test and get a full refund if they don't work out.

Nike InfinityRN 4: was $160 now $76 @ Nike

For an elevated ride, the Nike InfinityRN 4 pairs a soft, rocker-shaped platform (featuring new ReactX foam) with an ultra-comfortable collar and tongue to deliver a super-snug fit. There’s also a water-resistant membrane to help keep you dry when the weather turns foul. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Brooks Ghost 15: was $140 now $99 @ Brooks

Brooks’ ever-popular Ghost 15 is just 99 bucks right now. These perfectly balanced road running shoes have just the right amount of cushion to keep you comfy when you’re on the move. The breathable upper fits like a glove, and at just 10.1 ounces per shoe, they might be the perfect phantasm for your feet. Note: The women’s version of this sneaker is available for the same price.

Mattresses

Nectar: was $934 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam), and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $934) or the queen for $649 (was $1,387).

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $683 @ Helix

Save 27% + bundle: As part of its current sale, Helix is taking 27% off sitewide. Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $683 (was $936) or the queen for $972 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep. Note: At checkout use our exclusive coupon "TOMS27" to get these prices.

Cozy Earth Labor Day sale: extra 30% off @ Cozy Earth

The Cozy Earth Labor Day sale is officially underway. Right now you can save up to 25% off sitewide. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to save an extra 30% off both discounted and full-price items. For instance, you can get the Cozy Earth Bamboo Bedding Deluxe Bundle for $562 via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" (pictured, was $866). That's $303 off its full price.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,395 now $995 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After discount, you can get the twin for $995 (was $1,395) or the queen for $1,695 (was $2,095).

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Purple

$300 off all sizes! The Purple Plus Mattress offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review, we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $1,199 (was $1,499), whereas the queen costs $1,599 (was $1,899).

Apple

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 Pro Max w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for $0.01 when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the lid is closed), and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $289 now $219 @ Amazon

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Celeron N4500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for simple work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $349 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: was $1,149 now $899 @ HP

This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip and 16GB of RAM. You also get a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.2K display. If you're in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. In our HP OmniBook X review, we said the Editor's Choice machine gives Apple's MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

Lowest price! We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is finally here. The new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised the amazing 19-plus hours of battery life. This is the cheapest it's ever been!

Alienware m16 R2 Laptop: was $2,599 now $2,199 @ Alienware

Save $400 on this laptop which has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 2TB of SSD space, an RTX 4070 and a whopping 64GB of RAM. It has the muscle to power just about anything, and it comes with a whole host of ports, too.

Appliances

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Cuisinart Coffee Plus 12 Cup Coffeemaker: was $129 now $59 @ Cuisinart

Meet your new go-to coffee machine. The Cuisinart Coffee Plus features a 37-ounce water reservoir and a 12-cup glass carafe. It has an adjustable plate that keeps your coffee hot long after its brewed and it can provide hot water on demand for tea, oatmeal, soup, and more. Note: Use our exclusive coupon code "TOMSGUIDE70" to drop its price to just $59.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 @ Amazon

This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.

Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker: was $229 now $163 @ Amazon

The Ninja Combi All-in-One can turn the most amateur chef into a seasons pro. In our Ninja Combi All in One review, we said this multicooker, oven, and air fryer aces its main goal of turning out a lot of simple food for families with short prep and cook times. We also liked its useful documentation and no-nonsense accessories.