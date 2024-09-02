Wow! Huge Labor Day deal drops 10.2-inch iPad to just $199

Labor Day is here, and this is one of my favorite sales I've seen so far. The 9th Gen iPad is on sale for an incredible discount, making it one of the best value tablets you can get.

Right now the iPad 10.2-inch (Wi-Fi/64GB) is $199 at Amazon. This is $130 off, or a 40% discount. It's the cheapest tablet currently made by Apple, and it's fantastic value considering its solid performance, battery life and sharp display. Make sure to get it while you can.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

The 9th generation iPad has been replaced by the new iPad 10th Gen, but the older model is still fantastic value. We rank it as the best cheap tablet you can buy, and now that it costs under $200, it's only gotten better.

This tablet has pretty much everything you could want out of a tablet — its A13 Bionic chip is well equipped for browsing the web, watching videos and playing simple games. You also get a sharp, bright display and long battery life. Our unit lasted for just under 12 hours in our battery life tests.

While the iPad Pro is better suited for power users, the 9th Gen iPad is an awesome choice for pretty much everyone else. Yes, it's an older model, but Apple tablets tend to be reliable and last several years. Just ask the 6th Generation iPad I own that's still serving me well after six years of use.