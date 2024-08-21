25 best early Walmart Labor Day sales — save big on TVs, laptops, patio furniture and more

Labor Day is September 2 — and although we're still a few days away, holiday sales are already cropping up everywhere we look!

Notably, Walmart is hosting a huge early Labor Day Weekend sale with deals on TVs, laptops, small appliances, outdoor furniture and more. Right now, you can get $500 off the Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV. You can also score $110 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

There's plenty more deals where those came from! Below, I've rounded up all my favorite discounted items from Walmart. Be sure to check back often as we'll be updating this page with all the best Walmart deals from now through Labor Day.

Small appliances

Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $98 @ Walmart

When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus: was $189 now $116 @ Walmart

The Vertuo Pop Plus is a compact Nespresso machine that's perfect for small kitchen counters. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $383 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

TVs

Smart TVs: deals from $74 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $74. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart

Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.

TCL 65" Q Class 4K TV: was $498 now $348 @ Walmart

Get premium picture technology with outstanding value when you purchase this 65" 4K TV. Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs and enjoy more lifelike images than before. You'll also love watching all your favorite movies and TV shows thanks to the LED Backlight that produces brighter images.

Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,496 @ Walmart

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,597 @ Walmart

This premium OLED TV from Samsung delivers superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object Sound Tracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Outdoors

Costway 5.4ft Halloween Skeleton: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

Although it's not quite spooky season yet, you might as well take advantage of the early savings! And this life size skeleton is a great deal at just $59. From greeting guests to hanging from the roof, it's perfect for decorating either indoors or outdoors. It also has seven flexible, adjustable joints that allow you to adjust the posture of the skeleton.

MARNUR Instant Tent 4-Person Camp Tent: was $129 now $79 @ Walmart

Get ready for those upcoming fall camping trips with this pop up tent. Set up is as simple as throwing the tent and watching it pop up. It doesn't require any extra components, poles or covers for set up. It fits a family of four and opens from both sides. Camping has never been this easy!

Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $199 now $74 @ Walmart

From cool nights in the summer to crisp days in the fall, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. Constructed of heavy-duty iron mesh and frame, the garden stove brazier is built for stability. It also includes a mesh lid to prevent burning embers blowing and comes with a poker to stoke the fire. Other accessories include a waterproof cover, ice tray, food clip and barbecue, making it the perfect addition for entertaining.

Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle: was $147 now $124 @ Walmart

Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set: was $389 now $229 @ Walmart

Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.

Better Homes & Gardens Paige Outdoor Wicker Set: was $394 now $277 @ Walmart

Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy fall nights by the fire pit, this set of chairs features a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. It makes a lovely addition to your porch or patio.

Headphones

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Walmart

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our review, we confirmed these headphones "deliver big in the value department" and are "among the best headphones available now."

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $232 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $289 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $236 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite has a bright display, long battery life, and a sleek design. Best of all, it comes with the S-Pen included. In our Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review, we called it one of the best Android tablets and a solid competitor to Apple's entry-level iPad. It features a 10.4-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Samsung Exynos 9611 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Apple 2021 10.2" iPad (9th Gen): was $329 now $224 @ Walmart

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Walmart is offering the 64GB model marked down to $224.

Apple iPad Mini 6: was $499 now $389 @ Walmart

The 2021 iPad mini brings Apple's smallest iPad the same slick design seen in the iPad Air and iPad Pro. That means you get a thin-bezel design and Apple Pencil 2 support. On top of that, it has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity, meaning it can compete with the rest of Apple's high-end lineup. In our iPad mini 6 review, we raved about this smaller-sized iPad and said it's sneakily one of the best Apple tablets.

Laptops

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.