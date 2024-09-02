Labor Day beauty and personal grooming deals — 11 items I'd add to my beauty routine
Treat yourself to 40% savings on these beauty tools
High-quality beauty products rarely go on sale — but thanks to Labor Day sales, now is the perfect opportunity to grab those best-selling beauty items at an attractive price.
Amazon's beauty department is currently offering up to 40% off on top beauty, oral care and personal grooming products. Must-have items like the Revlon One-Step Volumizer is currently just $36 (48% off) on Amazon.
So don't wait — check out these 11 deals on items that I would add to my beauty routine!
Best Beauty Deals
COSRX Snail Mucin: was $25 now $11 @ Amazon
Having gone viral on TikTok, this serum repairs and rejuvenates the skin from dryness and aging — and it's currently over 50% off on Amazon. The lightweight essence quickly absorbs into the skin and gives you a natural and healthy glow.
Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men: was $19 now $12 @ Amazon
This versatile and long-lasting cologne for men features scents of coastal herbs and woods, such as apple, water lotus and cedar wood. It's also on major sale for over 30% off this Labor Day.
grace & stella Under Eye Mask: was $35 now $13 @ Amazon
Look and feel your best with these cooling and hydrating under eye masks that have over 15,000 five star reviews on Amazon. The masks that reduce puffiness, bags and swelling are gentle on sensitive skin, clean, vegan and both paraben and sulfate-free. The set comes with 24 pairs of gold masks.
Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Hair Remover: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
Get rid of unwanted facial hair in seconds with this handy hair removing tool. It will remove hair painlessly from areas like your upper lip, chin and cheeks. It's gentle enough for everyday use and will not make your hair grow back thicker.
Harry's Men's Razor Set with 5 Razor Blade Refills: was $19 now $16 @ Amazon
Designed for great shaves, this men's shaving set includes a razor, five German-engineered razor blades, a refill travel cover to protect your razor blades on the go and Harry's Shave Gel for a smooth shave.
Gillette Mach3 Razor Refills: was $36 now $28 @ Amazon
With over 34,000 5 star ratings on Amazon, you can't go wrong with these Gillette razor refills with three blades. They feature an improved lubrication strip for extra glide and you can get up to 15 shaves from just one refill.
REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0: was $69 now $36 @ Amazon
Combining hot air with its rounded brush shape, this hair tool straightens and curls as you run it through your hair, making it great for de-frizzing. There are four settings to choose from on this updated model, including a cool setting should you want to set your style or simply avoid the heat. This is a great price considering the overall difference it can make to your hair care routine.
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream: was $47 now $37 @ Amazon
This full-coverage foundation is a hydrating and anti-aging serum that's perfect for every day use. I personally use this product every day and its name says it all! It looks and feels just like your skin — but better. It also features SPF 50+ sunscreen and reduces the look of acne scarring, wrinkles, redness, dark circle, leaving clear, luminous skin.
Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.
Braun Electric Series 3 Razor: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon
Get a close, clean shave with the electric razor that comes with a precision trimmer for accurate mustache and side burn trimming. The three blade system follows the contours of your face for a flawless finish. It's also cordless and comes with a rechargeable battery that gives you 45 minutes of shave time.
FOREO Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush: was $219 now $109 @ Amazon
The FOREO Luna 3 is a 2-in-1 facial cleansing and firming brush that has won praise from the likes of Marie Claire, Allure, and Cosmo. It uses proprietary T-Sonic pulsations to remove dirt and makeup residue from underneath your pores. The pulsations are gentle and provide a soothing effect as the device glides across your face, lifting excess dirt and oil. It's also currently on sale in the purple color.
