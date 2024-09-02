Score the AirPods Max for just $399 this Labor Day — save $150

Labor Day is here, and an awesome sale that appeared on Prime Day has made a comeback. Apple's premium headphones, the AirPods Max, have seen an epic price cut.

Right now the AirPods Max are on sale for $399 at Amazon. This deal takes $150 off their usual price, making them an extremely tempting purchase. These headphones offer outstanding sound quality, top-notch active noise canceling features and cushy comfort.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Amazon

HURRY! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head-tracking to offer a surround sound experience. The AirPods Max also proves a doddle to pair with the best iPhones and the best iPads over Bluetooth.

We rank the AirPods Max among the best headphones you can buy. As you'd expect, these are perfect for use with Apple devices due to their seamless quick pairing and Spatial Audio support. Plus, they deliver incredible sound quality and a stylish, comfortable design.

Our Apple AirPods Max review had plenty of praise for these cans. We found that they had balanced sound with good bass, and their active noise canceling feature helps you stay engrossed in whatever you're listening to.

The AirPods Max's sound quality and ANC aren't quite on the level of rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. But if you love their signature style and already own other Apple devices, the AirPods Max are well worth their asking price. After this discount, they're even better.