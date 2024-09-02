Garmin Labor Day deals — three big discounts on sports watches I’d shop now
Some of Garmin’s best watches are reduced for Labor Day
When any big sales event rolls around I always hunt for deals on the best Garmin watches, and this Labor Day three of the best I’ve tested have all been reduced. The Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 265 and Garmin Forerunner 55 have all been discounted at Amazon, with savings of up to $100 available.
The watches reduced have been well-picked, because the Forerunner 55 is the most affordable, entry-level watch in the Forerunner range, the Forerunner 965 is the top-of-the-range device, while the Garmin Forerunner 265 sits in the middle. That means there’s an option in the sale to suit athletes of all experience levels, and budgets.
There are also Garmin Labor Day sales at REI and Best Buy that include these discounts on the Forerunner watches, and I’m still hoping a big Garmin Fenix 7 deal will pop up somewhere, given that the Garmin Fenix 8 was recently launched.
Quick Links
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- Garmin Labor Day deals @ REI
- Garmin Labor Day deals @ Best Buy
- Garmin Labor Day deals @ Amazon
Labor Day Garmin deals
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
The most affordable Forerunner watch is perfect for new runners in particular, offering reliable tracking as well as suggested workouts and training plans to follow to help you get fitter. The 15% discount available at Amazon this Labor Day reduces the Forerunner 55 to $169, with all three colors included in the sale.
Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
You can get both the Forerunner 265 and the smaller Forerunner 265S in the Amazon sale, with all colors reduced by $100. The Forerunner 265 is an AMOLED watch with multisport tracking and useful smart features like music storage and NFC payments. It’s the best Garmin watch for most people, only missing a few features you get on more expensive options like the Forerunner 965 such as color maps.
Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is an AMOLED watch that offers all of Garmin’s best sports tracking, navigation and smart features in a lightweight, attractive package. It’s reduced by $100 at Amazon for Labor Day, with all three colors of the watch included in the sale. It’s a great option for serious runners and triathletes thanks to the extensive training analysis you get on the watch..
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.