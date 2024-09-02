Garmin Labor Day deals — three big discounts on sports watches I’d shop now

When any big sales event rolls around I always hunt for deals on the best Garmin watches, and this Labor Day three of the best I’ve tested have all been reduced. The Garmin Forerunner 965, Garmin Forerunner 265 and Garmin Forerunner 55 have all been discounted at Amazon, with savings of up to $100 available.

The watches reduced have been well-picked, because the Forerunner 55 is the most affordable, entry-level watch in the Forerunner range, the Forerunner 965 is the top-of-the-range device, while the Garmin Forerunner 265 sits in the middle. That means there’s an option in the sale to suit athletes of all experience levels, and budgets.

There are also Garmin Labor Day sales at REI and Best Buy that include these discounts on the Forerunner watches, and I’m still hoping a big Garmin Fenix 7 deal will pop up somewhere, given that the Garmin Fenix 8 was recently launched.

Labor Day Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

The most affordable Forerunner watch is perfect for new runners in particular, offering reliable tracking as well as suggested workouts and training plans to follow to help you get fitter. The 15% discount available at Amazon this Labor Day reduces the Forerunner 55 to $169, with all three colors included in the sale.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 @ Amazon

You can get both the Forerunner 265 and the smaller Forerunner 265S in the Amazon sale, with all colors reduced by $100. The Forerunner 265 is an AMOLED watch with multisport tracking and useful smart features like music storage and NFC payments. It’s the best Garmin watch for most people, only missing a few features you get on more expensive options like the Forerunner 965 such as color maps.