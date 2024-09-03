31 Labor Day deals you can still get at Best Buy — shop TVs, laptops, appliances and more

Labor Day might be over — but the savings are still going strong. As the go-to retailer for all things tech, Best Buy brought huge deals to table over the holiday weekend. And we're pleasantly surprised to see that most of them are still live.

Best Buy's extended Labor Day sale could be your last chance for deals on smart home devices, laptops, TVs and more. If you're in the market for some new appliances, you can get up to 50% off popular brands like LG, Samsung and Ninja. When it comes to TVs, you can still get a whopping $1,000 off the TCL 98" Q6 4K QLED TV.

The deals don't end there! There are tons more items with incredible discounts you can shop right now. But don't wait — the sale could end at any moment.

Smart Home

Echo Pop: was $39 now $22 @ Best Buy

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $59 @ Best Buy

The ideal smart home centerpiece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $209 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a discount. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $299 @ Best Buy

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. The apartment-friendly design will guarantee that your meals are free of flare-ups.

Samsung 24” Top Control Built-In Dishwasher DW80CG4021SR: was $584 now $399 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

LG French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker: was $1,777 now $879 @ Best Buy

You can now save on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.

TVs

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it for $80 off its normal price.

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $448 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

LG 55" 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $699 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

TCL 98" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $2,999 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q6 QLED TV is a stacked display released only a few months prior. It features quantum dot technology built on a 120Hz panel that can boost up to 144Hz VRR for big-screen gaming like no other. Game Accelerator also lets you bump that up even further, hitting 240 VRR for ultra-fast gaming responses that will sound just as good thanks to a built-in subwoofer.



Sony 65" Class BRAVIA 8 OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

The Bravia 8 is the only new OLED TV that Sony is set to release this year and it invites some incredible upgrades to make itself stand out in the company's Mini-LED range. With a 120Hz refresh rate, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, and a 50W speaker system, the Bravia 8 makes itself known as an enticing new option among OLED TVs.

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) review, we were seriously impressed by this budget-friendly tablet. If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful tablet with a bright screen, great battery life, and strong speakers, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect device.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): was $139 now $99 @ Best Buy

The current-gen Fire HD 10 Tablet features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and comes with 32GB of storage space. You also get 5MP front/rear cameras and USB-C connectivity. It's been as cheap as $79 in the past, but this is still a solid deal.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $169 @ Best Buy

The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,319 now $1,169 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the only one of Samsung's new tablet series that's on sale right now, and with massive savings of $150 to boot. It's the most powerful Android tablet you can get your hands on right now, equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, a 12MP front camera, a 13MP rear camera, and a beautiful 14.6-inch, 2960- x 1848-pixel AMOLED display.

Laptops

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop Wide Ultra XGA: was $1,049 now $649 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 WUXGA touch screen display. It comes with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It is suited for basic gaming and excels at multitasking. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 now $1,222 @ Best Buy

The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a modest discount, but this is the first time we've seen it on sale. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon review we said it's more powerful than the M3 MacBook Air and almost as efficient too.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance and 8-hour battery life. There's also a transparency mode to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

Sony WF1000XM5 Earbuds: $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In my review, I loved the smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Video games

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Donkey Kong Country to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Sonic Frontiers, Assassin's Creed, and more.