Epic Samsung sale — 11 deals on Galaxy watches, earbuds and TVs from $79

It's no secret that Samsung makes some of the best electronic devices on the market. From smartphones and tablets to audio and appliances, the popular brand offers a versatile catalog of products that are impressive in both design and function.

Right now, Samsung is offering huge markdowns and trade-in savings on products from their 2024 lineup, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and more. You can even get 25% off items like the Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra or Buds3/Pro when you add them to your purchase on Samsung.

Additionally, Amazon is discounting some top-rated Samsung products like the Samsung 4K Frame TV, which is 33% off. You can also snag the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $100 off its original price. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite deals from Samsung.

Best Samsung deals

Galaxy Buds 3: was $209 now $179 @ Samsung

Get a free case ($29 value) + save up to $100 w/ device trade-in at Samsung. The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. The included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm): was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have just been replaced by the new Galaxy Watch 7 but the original model is still a great value and powerful health and fitness tracking device, especially for sleep. This is the larger of the two Watch 6 models; it's also 34% off.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm): was $399 now $309 @ Samsung

Save up to $250 w/ instant trade-in credit. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic typically costs $50 more than the Galaxy Watch 6, but for that price, you get a physical rotating bezel that both enhances navigation and lends the effect of a traditional timepiece. The 47mm model is currently $90 off at Samsung.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $349 @ Samsung

Save up to $250 w/ instant trade-in credit. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: save up to $1,500+ with trade-in or $600 without trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you can save 25% on Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra or Buds3/Pro when you add to your purchase. The phone features a 7.6-inch OLED (2160 x 1856) 120Hz main display, 6.3-inch OLED (2376 x 968) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens. In our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we called it an impressive foldable with new AI powers wrapped in a lighter and more durable design.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: save up to $650 w/ trade-in + get 2x storage ($120 value) @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $650 off Galaxy Z Flip 6 purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get 2x the storage and can save 25% on Galaxy Watch7, Watch Ultra or Buds3/Pro when you add to your purchase. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get an upgraded 50MP f/2.2 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, we called it a fun upgrade that packs many of the same great Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Best Samsung deals on Amazon

Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Buds FE undercut the AirPods Pro2 in price and also outperform the AirPods 3 in performance, thanks to the former's inclusion of noice cancellation. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review we said they're a great pair of sub-$100 buds with noice cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon

Right now, the Samsung Pro earbuds are being discounted at Amazon. Even at the full price they hold their own against the best ANC buds with high quality audio and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking, so they're a bargain at this heavily discounted price. Comfort levels are high and battery life runs to 5 hours before needing a recharge, and the case holds around 29 hours.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD: was $269 now $147 @ Amazon

If you need a serious injection of extra storage, this 2TB SSD should do the trick. It's available in three colorways and offers speeds of up to 1050 MB/s. It's almost half-off in this Amazon sale and is a great choice if you need a roomy hard drive to backup important files or images.

Samsung 48" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,197 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.