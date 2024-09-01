Huge Labor Day Skechers sale — 7 sneaker and sandals deals I'd buy now from $38

When it comes to comfortable, quality footwear that won't break the bank, Skechers is the ultimate choice. Whether you're a loyal fan of the shoe brand or you're just curious if these sneakers really do live up to the hype, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to snag a pair for cheap.

Right now, Amazon is marking down select styles of Skechers' best-selling sneakers and sandals. That includes the cult-favorite Skechers Go Walk Joy, which our fitness editor called "a seriously comfortable pair of shoes" after taking them for a 50-mile test run.

Lucky for you, I've scoured Amazon's sales to put together a list of my favorite Skechers deals. If you're on the hunt for even more ways to save, check out our round-up of the best Labor Day deals going on right now.

Women's

Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Lace-up: was $74 now $44 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale for 40% off at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Go Walk Joy Upturn: was $65 now $49 @ Amazon

Get your steps in comfortably with the Skechers Go Walk Joy Upturn. This lightweight and flexible sneaker are a dream for anyone who has flat feet or experiences foot pain in other sneakers. They have great arch support and the air-cooled Goga Mat breathable insole offers high-rebound cushioning.

Skechers Summits Quick Getaway: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

These slip-on sneakers feature a sporty design with all the comfort you'd expect from a Skechers shoe. The insole is cushioned with Skechers Memory Foam and it has a flexible shock-absorbing midsole to make getting wherever you need to go feel like a walk in the park.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0: was $50 now $38 @ Amazon

Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal now that the season's winding down? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.

Men's

Skechers Vigor 2.0 Serpentine: was $75 now $58 @ Amazon

More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this pair of lace-up men’s sneakers. The Skechers Vigor 2.0 Serpentine features a shock-absorbing midsole and flexible traction outsole, and reviewers say they're surprisingly durable to boot.

Skechers Mens Nampa Groton: was $56 now $38 @ Amazon

Score a great deal on these Skechers Nampa Groton. These simple shoes look smart and have a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam footbed. They're also slip-resistant, making them a solid choice for work days.