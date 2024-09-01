Huge Labor Day Skechers sale — 7 sneaker and sandals deals I'd buy now from $38
Step into tons of great Skechers deals at Amazon
When it comes to comfortable, quality footwear that won't break the bank, Skechers is the ultimate choice. Whether you're a loyal fan of the shoe brand or you're just curious if these sneakers really do live up to the hype, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to snag a pair for cheap.
Right now, Amazon is marking down select styles of Skechers' best-selling sneakers and sandals. That includes the cult-favorite Skechers Go Walk Joy, which our fitness editor called "a seriously comfortable pair of shoes" after taking them for a 50-mile test run.
Lucky for you, I've scoured Amazon's sales to put together a list of my favorite Skechers deals. If you're on the hunt for even more ways to save, check out our round-up of the best Labor Day deals going on right now.
Women's
Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start Lace-up: was $74 now $44 @ Amazon
The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale for 40% off at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Make sure to check the different colors in your size to get the best deal.
Skechers Go Walk Joy Upturn: was $65 now $49 @ Amazon
Get your steps in comfortably with the Skechers Go Walk Joy Upturn. This lightweight and flexible sneaker are a dream for anyone who has flat feet or experiences foot pain in other sneakers. They have great arch support and the air-cooled Goga Mat breathable insole offers high-rebound cushioning.
Skechers Summits Quick Getaway: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon
These slip-on sneakers feature a sporty design with all the comfort you'd expect from a Skechers shoe. The insole is cushioned with Skechers Memory Foam and it has a flexible shock-absorbing midsole to make getting wherever you need to go feel like a walk in the park.
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0: was $50 now $38 @ Amazon
Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal now that the season's winding down? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.
Men's
Skechers Vigor 2.0 Serpentine: was $75 now $58 @ Amazon
More than 11,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this pair of lace-up men’s sneakers. The Skechers Vigor 2.0 Serpentine features a shock-absorbing midsole and flexible traction outsole, and reviewers say they're surprisingly durable to boot.
Skechers Mens Nampa Groton: was $56 now $38 @ Amazon
Score a great deal on these Skechers Nampa Groton. These simple shoes look smart and have a super comfortable Skechers Memory Foam footbed. They're also slip-resistant, making them a solid choice for work days.
Skechers Stamina Nuovo: was $67 now $60 @ Amazon
The Skechers Stamina Nuovo are durable, well-built sneakers with extra grippy soles that make them great for navigating tougher terrain. These shoes also feature a padded tongue and collar to provide extra ankle support where needed.
Alyse Stanley is a news editor at Tom’s Guide overseeing weekend coverage and writing about the latest in tech, gaming and entertainment. Prior to joining Tom’s Guide, Alyse worked as an editor for the Washington Post’s sunsetted video game section, Launcher. She previously led Gizmodo’s weekend news desk, where she covered breaking tech news — everything from the latest spec rumors and gadget launches to social media policy and cybersecurity threats. She has also written game reviews and features as a freelance reporter for outlets like Polygon, Unwinnable, and Rock, Paper, Shotgun. She’s a big fan of horror movies, cartoons, and miniature painting.