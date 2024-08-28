Labor Day laptop sales 2024 — 25 epic deals I'd buy now

New Labor Day laptop sales are launching by the hour. With back to school deals coming to an end, retailers are now focusing Labor Day laptop sales offering epic deals on some of the best laptops we've tested this year.

These laptop deals include deep discounts on 2-in-1s, Chromebooks, and gaming rigs. With so many laptop sales happening at once, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. So I'm vetting all of today's best Labor Day laptop sales on machines Tom's Guide experts have tested and recommend.

This includes discounts at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon as well as deals from PC manufacturers like HP and Dell. Once I find a good deal, I'll also price-check it against competing sites to ensure you're getting the best deal possible.

If you need a new laptop now, these are the best deals currently available. For more discounts, check out our Labor Day sales page.

Windows

HP laptop sale: deals from $199 @ HP

55% off laptops: Labor Day laptop sales are starting at HP. The PC manufacturer is taking up to 55% off select machines. After discount, laptops start as low as $199. The sale includes Pavilion, Envy, OmniBook, and more.

Dell laptop sale: from $259 @ Dell

As part of its Labor Day laptop sales, Dell has multiple laptops on sale from $259. The sale includes XPS, Inspiron, and more. For instance, you can get the Inspiron 15 for $499 (was $699). This everyday laptop can be used for everything from Netflix streaming to work. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We like this config because you get a 1080p LCD and everything you could need at a reasonable price.

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $349 @ Walmart

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget machine packed with mainstream specs. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6 in laptop: was $649 now $375 @ Walmart

Perfect for a student, this affordable laptop super-efficient, with a 12th Generation Intel processor. It is lightweight and slim making it ideal to carry around in a backpack. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life and charges up quickly.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

This Lenovo laptop is a great choice for a lot of people. With an i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was $899 now $549 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. Its 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage make it a solid MacBook alternative. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life.

Copilot+ PCs

HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: was $1,149 now $899 @ HP

This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip and 16GB of RAM. You also get a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 14-inch 2.2K display. If you're in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. In our HP OmniBook X review, we said the Editor's Choice machine gives Apple's MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $999 @ Dell

Lowest price! We're fans of Dell's XPS line and the next generation is finally here. The new XPS 13 Copilot+ PC packs a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised the amazing 19+ hours of battery life. This is the cheapest it's ever been!

Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC: $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It's a modest discount, but this is the first time we've seen it on sale. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 Snapdragon review we said it's more powerful than the M3 MacBook Air and almost as efficient too.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC: $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

If you have an old laptop, phone, or tablet to trade in, you can get up to $500 off Samsung's new Galaxy Book4 Edge Copilot+ PC. It features a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 AMOLED screen, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Gaming

HP 15" Victus: was $979 now $599 @ Walmart

Save $380 on this already budget-friendly gaming laptop, and you'll be set to play entry-level games with ease in between studying sessions. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-8645HS CPU, 8GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI 15" Bravo: was $999 now $774 @ Best Buy

Save $225 on the MSI Bravo, a gaming laptop that's well-equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch, 1920- x 1080-pixel IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. By day, you can write papers and work on class presentations. And by night, you can play your favorite games from anywhere, either downloaded from Steam or streamed via the one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription included with your purchase.

16” HP Omen: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

If you want an Intel-based gaming laptop, the HP Omen is a great pick. For just $999, you'll get one month free of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a large 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a high 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it's packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and a whopping 1TB of storage space.

HP Omen Transcend 14: was $1,599 now $1,049 @ HP

While it's good to see the Omen Transcend embrace Copilot features, it's equally pleasing to see a gaming laptop put on quite the lightshow. The RGB glow that surrounds the Omen's terrifically snappy keyboard gets downright addictive. The RTX 4050 means you'll have to make compromises in certain games, but there's no denying how stunning the Omen's 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED screen really is.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,399 now $1,164 @ Amazon

This Asus gaming laptop packs in a whole lot of power. Its native 1080p screen (1920 x 1080) is paired with an impressive 165Hz rate. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 GPU. It's an ideal laptop for hardcore first-person shooter fans, er, school work. We also appreciate the fact it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

MSI Vector GP68HX 16: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

The MSI Vector brings the gaming might, thanks to its RTX 4080 GPU. Nvidia's graphics card is ably supported by an Intel Core i9 13950HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its FHD 16-inch screen can reach a max refresh rate of 144Hz. This is a laptop with staying power that'll last for more than just a few months.

Alienware m16 R2 Laptop: was $2,599 now $2,199 @ Alienware

Save $400 on this laptop which has a 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 2TB of SSD space, an RTX 4070 and a whopping 64GB of RAM. It has the muscle to power just about anything and it comes with a whole host of ports, too.

Macs

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,149 @ B&H

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H

Chromebooks

Chromebook sale: from $149 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a mega sale on Chromebooks. The retailer has slashed prices as low as $149, which is a price normally reserved for major holidays. The sale includes Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, and more.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a premium Chromebook with a strong-feeling build, comfortable keyboard, and top-firing speakers. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with Intel Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Asus Vivobook 14" Laptop: was $429 now $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a discount on this Asus Vivobook laptop. It sports an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Keep in mind it's limited to a 1366 x 768 display, but at this price it's a great budget machine for basic tasks or young students.