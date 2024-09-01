Amazon’s Labor Day sale is the perfect time to upgrade to a standing desk with steep discounts on our favorite models

If you’re looking to be a bit more active throughout your workday or even when playing games once you get home, then investing in one of the best standing desks is a great idea, especially with all the great Amazon Labor Day deals going on right now.

Unlike a traditional desk, standing desks are designed to move up and down so that you can sit or stand depending on the task at hand. However, there are plenty of other benefits to upgrading to a standing desk even if you do plan on sitting most of the time.

While standing desks used to be a lot more expensive than one of the best desks , that’s no longer the case. There are now plenty of affordable options that can all be raised or lowered with the push of a button. Here are a few of my favorites that are on sale for Labor Day but since you can’t stand up all the time, don’t forget to pick up one of the best office chairs too. Fortunately, there are some great Amazon Labor Day office chair deals to be had this weekend too.

Best standing desk deals

Fezibo Electric Standing Desk: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk is currently our top pick for the best budget standing desk and for good reason. It comes in several sizes from 48-63 inches wide and is available in nine different colors. You also get a digital keypad with 3 memory buttons and this desk even comes with a hook for your headphones. The Fezibo Electric Standing Desk goes as low as 28.3 inches and can raise up to 45.5 inches while supporting a max weight of 176 pounds.

Vari Essential: was $349 now $245 @ Amazon

The Vari Essential electric standing desk is another great budget-friendly option for those looking to spend a bit more. It’s available in white, black or hazel wood and is 48 inches wide and 24 inches deep, which makes it ideal for smaller workspaces. The Vari Essential electric standing desk also comes with a keypad with four height settings and can go as low as 27.5 inches or as high as 47.2 inches. The best thing though, this desk arrives in a single box and is super easy to put together.

FlexiSpot Comhar: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The FlexiSpot Comhar is one of the few electric standing desks that has a drawer for storage. However, it also has a USB Type-A and a USB-C port for charging next to its built-in keypad with four height presets. The Comhar is available with either a 48-inch or 55-inch desktop and you can choose from several different desktop styles and materials. It has a minimum height of 28.3 inches and goes all the way up to 47.6 inches and can support a maximum weight of 100 pounds.

ApexDesk Elite Pro: was $549 now $452@ Amazon

The ApexDesk Elite Pro is a dual motor standing desk with a curved, 1-inch thick desktop. It’s quite a bit wider at 60-inches across but there’s also a 71-inch version for those who need even more space. It’s available in six different finishes and comes with a digital keypad with four height presets. The ApexDesk Elite Pro can go as low as 30-inches and as high as 49-inches while supporting a max weight of 235 pounds. One of my favorite things about this particular desk is that it comes with an included cable management tray. However, it also has grommets or small holes on either side to make running cables up to the desk even easier.