Luxe Cozy Earth sale — save 30% on bedding and loungewear with this exclusive promo code

If you're in the market for a little bit of luxury, look no further than Cozy Earth — a bamboo bedding, bath and loungewear brand that comes highly-rated by Oprah Winfrey herself. Although the brand's lofty prices may initially come as a bit of a shock, you rarely have to pay full price for their best-selling products.

Case in point: Cozy Earth's entire site is at least 25% off right now during its extended Labor Day sale. But that's not all — from now through September 9th, readers can use coupon "TOMSGUIDE" at check out for an additional 30% off any purchase.

From plush robes and terry cloth towels to silky sheets and bamboo pajamas, don't miss this limited time offer on the coziest of essentials. Keep scrolling and check out my favorite luxury items from the Cozy Earth sale.

Best Cozy Earth deals

Cozy Earth Classic Knit Throw Blanket: was $165 now $107 @ Cozy Earth

Wrap yourself in timeless comfort and save 35% on this Cozy Earth throw blanket that features a sophisticated knitted design. Drape it over your sofa or cuddle up under it in bed. Reviewers love it as an extra layer crafted with care from premium materials. Use code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out to get this price.

Cozy Earth Luxe Bathrobe: was $180 now $117 @ Cozy Earth

Elevate your post-bath experience with this luxury bath robe that features a blend of cotton and bamboo viscose and offers unmatched softness. It has an adjustable tie waist and spacious front-facing pockets, so you can spend all day in the lap of luxury. Use code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out to get this price.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Set: was $295 now $191 @ Cozy Earth

This luxurious set is an essential addition to any wardrobe. Reviewers are anointing this as the "softest jogger set in the world!" Better yet, the set holds up in the wash, so you don't have to worry about treating them as delicately as the price tag may suggest. Use code "TOMSGUIDE" at check to get this price.

Cozy Earth Complete Waffle Bath Towel Bundle: was $340 now $221 @ Cozy Earth

Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things for the 2022 holiday season, these waffle towels will transform your bathroom into the spa you've been dreaming of. A combination of 60% cotton and 40% bamboo viscose, these are somehow both incredibly soft and super quick-drying. The set comes with two bath sheets, two bath towels, two hand towels and four wash cloths. Use code "TOMSGUIDE" at check out to get this price.