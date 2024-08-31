Nintendo's Labor Day sale has must-play Switch games from $5 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The Labor Day weekend is a great chance to catch up on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, and now you can score big discounts on loads of essential titles for the best-selling hybrid console thanks to the new “Blockbuster Sale” over on the Nintendo Store.

This sale is set to run until September 9 and includes sizeable savings on a wealth of brilliant Nintendo Switch games. One of the biggest deals is Hogwarts Legacy for $18 , which is the new lowest price ever for the magical open-world game set in the Harry Potter universe. Or if you’re looking to spend less the Hotline Miami Collection is just $6 .

These are just some of the latest deals in this Nintendo Store sale, and never one to be left out of a sales event, Amazon is offering up a rival selection of deals for the long weekend, so I’ve included my top picks at the online retailer as well. Now, let’s dive into the deals…

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of those "exactly what it says on the tin" games. You'll play through all nine films in the mainline Star Wars series, but in charming Lego form. With kid-friendly controls and a gentle difficulty curve, this is a great one for children and parents to play together.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $28 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $44, which is a fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

Metroid Dread: was $59 now $50 @ Amazon

Fans have been waiting a long time for Samus Aran to return to the space-exploration scene in a new Metroid title, and this game was totally worth the wait. You'll be hunting down aliens and fighting for your life against deadly robotic assassins. Whether you're new to the series or an old pro, we highly recommend Metroid Dread.