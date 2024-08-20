Early Labor Day Amazon deals 2024 — here's the best deals on OLED TVs, headphones, apparel and more

Labor Day Amazon sales are getting started early. Amazon is a great place to shop Labor Day deals, as this retailer sells pretty much everything from TVs to laptops to smart home tech. No matter what you're looking for, there's a good chance it'll be available for a discount on Labor Day.

Right now there's an epic sale on Amazon devices. The sale includes Echo Dot speakers, Fire TV Sticks and more. In some cases you can even get a free Sengled smart bulb with purchase, like with the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29.

My top picks from Amazon's Labor Day sales can be found below. Also check out the best Labor Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Summer is here and Amazon is knocking up to 30% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $9.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

PS5 video game sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Spend those hot summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $19. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Ninja appliance sale: deals from $49 @ Amazon

From blenders to frying pans, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Ninja appliances and cookware. The sale include air fryers, personal blenders, indoor grills, and more.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

TVs

Hisense 75" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $747 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $847 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,146 @ Amazon

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.

Laptops

HP Chromebook 14: was $339 now $271 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $685 @ Amazon

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD 144 Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

Smart home

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $109 now $59 @ Amazon

The best small smart display is now bundled with a free smart bulb. We've found that the Echo Show 5 makes for a great bedside companion and also works great on a desk, so you can see and control all your smart home devices from one central hub.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers significantly enhanced performance and faster app load times. With support for tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, it's perfect for users with advanced routers. The device provides access to all essential apps, and its sleek matte black design blends perfectly into any setup.

Apparel

Adidas Badge of Sport Shorts (Men's): was $30 now from $10 @ Amazon

Stand out from the crowd with a huge saving on these Adidas Men's shorts. Featuring a loose fit, sweat-wicking AeroReady tech and perforated panels for temperature control, they look great and are comfortable for workouts or casual wear.

Joyspels Sports Bra: was $29 now $22 @ Amazon

This strappy sports bra is almost 50% off right now in a limited time deal. It provides medium support, comes with removable cups, and is constructed with a breathable, quick-drying fabric. I love this dark green colorway, but there are a ton of other discounted colors to choose from.

Skechers Summits (Women's): was $59 now from $37 @ Amazon

Score these Skechers sports shoes at Amazon. Featuring Skechers' Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and a shock-absorbing midsole, they offer Skechers' trademark cushy comfort while you're getting active. They also slip on, so there's no need to waste time tying your shoes.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Women's): was $75 now from $47 @ Amazon

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $51 in some colors.

Smartphones

iPhone 15: for $0.01 + $60/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 15. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ is one of the best foldable phones you can buy. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799 now $719 @ Amazon

Samsung's flagship phone is on sale at Amazon. In our Galaxy S24 review, we said it delivers some of the strongest value of Samsung's latest flagships, offering the same Galaxy AI features as its pricier counterparts. It also boasts strong performance upgrades and battery life improvements. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the camera front, you get 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) rear lenses and a 12MP front camera.

Pixel 9 preorder: $799 @ Amazon

Free $100 gift card! Google has once again raised the price of its new Pixel phone, but Amazon is softening the blow by bundling a free $100 e-gift card with your purchase. The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy.

Headphones

Tablets

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

OnePlus Pad: was $479 now $379 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite Android tablets. We like this tablet's speedy Dimensity 9000 CPU, 13-hour battery life, 128GB storage and sharp 11.6-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz display. You also get 13MP rear and 8MP front cameras and USB-C charging. Normally nearly $500, it's currently $399 ($80 off) and at its lowest price ever. Simply put, it's the best Android tablet you can buy.

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is one of our favorite budget fitness tracker in recent years thanks to its small size, fantastic battery life, and bright, colorful touchscreen. Use it to keep tabs on your workouts as well as your sleep quality.