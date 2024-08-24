Labor Day mattress topper sales 2024: This weekend's best deals

This year's Labor Day mattress topper sales are live, with several well-known sleep brands offering big discounts on cooling, latex, hybrid and all-foam toppers. So, if you need to boost the comfort of your existing mattress, or make it firmer or cooler, now is a great time to do so.

We've been shopping every live deal and the best Labor Day mattress topper sales are coming from Birch and ViscoSoft. Birch's 25% discount is brand new for Labor Day, but we have seen ViscoSoft's sale before. That said, it's still great value for money considering it's one of the best mattress toppers we've tested.

Based on our analysis of previous major sales, we predict that more mattress topper deals will arrive from the likes of Tempur-Pedic, Nolah, Lucid, and Brooklyn Bedding as we get closer to this year's Labor Day mattress sales on Monday 2 September.

If you decide you need to upgrade your entire sleep setup including your mattress, then our guide to the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers contains our top recommendations for different budgets. For now, here are the bed topper deals we'd snap up in this year's Labor Day sales...

1. Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper: Save up to $156 at Birch Living Deal Quality:★★★★½ Sale prices:

Twin: $261.60 (was $348.80)

Queen: $374.10 (was $498.80)

King: $467.80 (was $623.80)

All sizes: See prices

Lowest price this year (queen): $374.10 Mattress topper type: Natural Talalay Latex

Firmness: Plush

Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Adding clean, eco-luxury to your mattress Best alternative: Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper ($499 at Naturepedic) Quick verdict: The standard 20% off sale at Birch’ is gone, and their 25% off Labor Day discount is here, reducing a queen to $374.10 (was $498.80). This is a great deal on an organic Talalay latex mattress topper made from natural premium materials. The Talalay latex’s hypoallergenic, porous surface also means that airflow is encouraged for a cool, refreshing sleep. The moisture-wicking organic cotton cover will also keep night sweats at bay and the organic fire retardant layer ensures this topper is 100% fiberglass free.

2. Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: Save up to $70 at Viscosoft Deal Quality:★★★★ Sale prices:

Twin: $139.95 (was $184.95)

Queen: $179.95 (was $239.95)

King: $199.95 (was $269.95)

All sizes: See prices

Lowest price this year (queen): $179.95 Mattress topper type: Memory foam, down alternative

Firmness: Soft

Benefits: 90-day returns | 5-year warranty | Free shipping Best for: Adding luxuriously plush comfort to an older mattress or dorm bed Best alternative: Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper ($238 at Puffy) Quick verdict: Our testers for our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review loved how the plush pillow top and gel memory foam both supported and cushioned side and back sleepers. There’s currently a 25% off sale on all Viscosoft Toppers, knocking a 3” queen from $184.95 to $139.95. This is a pretty standard deal that we always see at ViscoSoft, but that means you won't have to be too strategic about when you buy it before Labor Day. Extras include a 90-day money back guarantee, free delivery, and a 5-year warranty.

Labor Day mattress sales 2024: FAQs

When is Labor Day 2024?

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States which celebrates the value of American labor. It arrives on the first Monday of every September. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 2, 2024.

When do Labor Day mattress topper sales start?

Many sleep brands launch their Labor Day mattress topper sales in August, about a month before the big day arrives. Most Labor Day sales that kickstart in August are labelled as 'Early Labor Day deals'.

Some early Labor Day sales offer smaller discounts than when the genuine sales arrive closer to the date, so be careful about when you buy a new bed topper.

There's also the matter of higher MSRPs. Many mattress brands raise their MSRPs during the summertime as there are no major holiday sales occurring. They then start to drop their MSRPs again a week or two before Labor Day.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress topper?

Yes, as many mattress toppers receive bigger price drop around this day. A lot of sleep brands such as Birch and Brooklyn Bedding, tend to save their site-wide sales (which include mattress toppers) for major holiday events, such as Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. These sales can sometimes even rival bigger sales events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Where to find good Labor Day bed topper deals

The first place to go to is the brand itself – buying direct ensures you're getting all the benefits, including free shipping and returns and any sleep trials and warranties. However, sometimes you'll find some cheaper mattress topper deals at third party retailers like Amazon, Mattress Firm, and Target.

Flash sales can co-occur with Labor Day sales too. For example, Tempur-Pedic and Lucid Mattress usually have one-day deals on their flagship mattress toppers, saving you 40% and 30% respectively.

Other Labor Day sales are simply evergreen deals relabelled as Labor Day discounts. This is common with brands such as ViscoSoft and Puffy, but that doesn't mean they aren't worth considering. An evergreen discount also means you don't have to rush your decision to buy.