Forget Prime Day — these last-minute Labor Day sales at Amazon start from just $10

Earlier this summer, Amazon confirmed it would hold a Prime Big Deal Days event in October. We still don't know what date Amazon's event will take place, but based on last year's sale — it's likely it'll come in early October.

However, you don't have to wait a full month to score Prime Day deals. Amazon's Labor Day sales event is still going strong and although the holiday weekend has come to a close, there are plenty of last-minute deals you can still get. So if you're still looking for Labor Day sales you can shop — I've rounded up 25 of the best deals you can score at Amazon. Best of all — you don't have to be a Prime member to enjoy these deals. (For more ways to save, check out our Amazon Labor Day sales guide, and our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes).

Tech

PS5 video game sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Spend these last summer days in front of your TV playing the latest PS5 games. Amazon has dozens of games on sale from $10. The sale includes Elden Ring, Sonic Superstars, The Last of Us, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

It's a minor discount, but the already affordable INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery to keep your smartphone powered all day.

Amazon device sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Labor Day sales are live at Amazon. The retailer is knocking up to 50% off Alexa-powered devices with prices from $19. The sale includes Echo speakers (many of which come with a free smart bulb), Kindles, Fire TVs, Blink security cameras, and more. As part of the sale, you can get this Blink Camera Bundle for just $89. It includes the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Anker makes some of the best budget headphones we've tested and the Soundcore Q20i follow in that tradition. They feature 2 internal and 2 external mics that work in tandem to detect external noise and effectively reduce up to 90% of it, such as planes and car engines. The ANC headphones also offers up to 40 hours of battery life.

Echo Spot 2024: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free Sengled Smart Bulb.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested for under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, or just jamming around the house.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system): was $259 now $139 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $249 @ Target

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $289 now $219 @ Amazon

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but the IdeaPad 3i is one of the best around. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Celeron N4500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for simple work, web-based tasks, and entertainment/streaming.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.

Samsung HW-Q60C Soundbar: was $497 now $348 @ Amazon

The Samsung HW-Q60C Soundbar is perfect for ideal for just about any living room. It features Dolby Atmos support for a realistic 3D sound experience. Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound Lite dynamically optimizes audio and voice clarity so you can follow along with action-packed games and blockbuster films.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the lid is closed), and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apparel

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

The Gym People: deals from $14 @ Amazon

From high waist leggings to breathable shorts, Amazon has a wide selection of apparel from The Gym People on sale from $14. Their leggings, for instance, have amassed an average 4.4/5 star rating with over 52,000 reviews. They're comfortably thick, high-waisted, and offer pockets to store all your essentials, whether you're going out for dinner or hitting the gym.

Skechers Go Dri Premier Stripe Polo (Men's): was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for any occasion, this Skechers Polo offers a classic fit and it's made from a mix of polyester, rayon, and Spandex. It can also wick away sweat to keep you dry and odor free.

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $22 @ Amazon

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger: was $55 now $44 @ Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner. This Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger is made of an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside for extra warmth. There's also an elastic waistband with external drawcord for added comfort.

Crocs Yukon Vista II Literide Clog (Men's): was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

These Crocs are made with vegan leather, but they feature that same lightweight and comfortable style as other Crocs. With a hook-and-loop closure system — that also pivots forward — you're free to choose between a hands-free slide or secured fit. Croslite foam outsoles can handle the outdoor elements while providing true comfort around the campfire, on the trail, or back home.

Skechers Max Cushioning Slip-ins (Men's): was $104 now $76 @ Amazon

These Skechers are designed for comfort and support thanks in part to their flexible slip-in front (top of shoe) with an exclusive heel pillow that holds your foot securely in place. They also offer air cooled memory foam that provides pressure relief, comfort, and breathability. The cushion also contours to most foot shapes.

Appliances

Keurig K-Mini: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in various colors, including rose, oasis, black, and red — some are discounted more than others at the time of writing. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Nespresso Vertuo Next w Aeroccino Milk Frother: was $229 now $160 @ Amazon

This Nespresso Vertuo Next machine can turn your home into a full on coffee shop. It supports six cup sizes including 5, 8, 12, and 18-oz., as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. The included Aeroccino frother provides hot or cold milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.

Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker: was $229 now $163 @ Amazon

The Ninja Combi All-in-One can turn the most amateur chef into a seasons pro. In our Ninja Combi All in One review, we said this multicooker, oven, and air fryer aces its main goal of turning out a lot of simple food for families with short prep and cook times. We also liked its useful documentation and no-nonsense accessories.