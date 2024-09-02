Labor Day apparel sales live blog — I'm a deals editor and here's the best discounts at Skechers, J.Crew, Nike and more

Labor Day 2024 is finally here! As hard-working Americans, we deserve a day of rest, relaxation — and shopping, of course. It's no secret that Labor Day boasts some of the best sales of the year. And this year, we can confirm that the deals do not disappoint.

Apparel and shoes are seeing some of the biggest markdowns with popular brands like Lululemon, Skechers, J.Crew, Gap and more offering up to 60% off in savings. One of my personal favorite sales comes from Nike who is offering an additional 20% off sale items with the code "WINBIG". Additionally, you can find some of your other favorite brands like Carhartt, Adidas, Crocs and more heavily discounted on Amazon.

The deals certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, invest in some new fall styles and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it all Labor Day-long with the best deals on shoes and apparel.

Editor's Choice

Cozy Earth Labor Day sale: extra 30% off @ Cozy Earth

The Cozy Earth Labor Day sale is officially underway. Right now you can save up to 25% off sitewide. Plus, use coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" at checkout to save an extra 30% off both discounted and full-price items. For instance, you can get the Bamboo Jogger Pant for $107 via coupon code "TOMSGUIDE" (pictured, was $165). That's nearly $60 off their full price.

Abercrombie sale: up to 20% off NFL + 15% off everything else

Abercrombie is counting down to kickoff with up to 20% off NFL gear. All NFL teams are available in different sweatshirt, jacket and t-shirt styles. Plus, everything else on the Abercrombie site is now 15% off.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, slides and more.

J. Crew sale: 40% off sitewide + extra 60% off select sale styles

In celebration of Labor Day, J. Crew is having a massive long-weekend sale with 40% off sitewide. As if that wasn't enough, they're also offering an additional 60% off select sale styles. That's a total steal in our book!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale ahead of Labor Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $57 (was $110, pictured).

The North Face: up to 30% off @ The North Face

The North Face is a brand renowned for making high-quality apparel and equipment for all types of outdoor activity — in every type of season. Right now, they're offering up to 30% off select new styles that you won't want to miss.

Gap sale: up to 60% off + extra 60% off select sale items

Shop all your favorite fall essentials like basics and denim during Gap's massive Labor Day sale. Take advantage of savings with 40-60% off the latest styles, as well as an extra 60% off select sale items.

Hey Dude sale: extra 40% off via "WKND40" @ Hey Dude

Hey Dude is currently offering discounts on select shoe styles from their collection. But that's not all — you can get an additional 40% off the sale price when you apply the promo code "WKND40" at check out. From slip ons to flip flops, snag a a pair of Hey Dudes starting at the unbeatable price of $21.

Lucky Brand sale: up to 75% off @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 75% off Lucky Brand denim and apparel. Get super stylish fall wardrobe essentials starting at just $18, including these stylish high-rise jeans that are over 40% off.

Lululemon

Lululemon Both Ways Reversible Bucket Hat: was $48 now from $24 @ Lululemon

This Lululemon bucket hat couldn't be better suited for the summer. Its wide brim keeps your head and eyes shielded from the sun and is made of fabric that wicks sweat and dries fast. Plus, like the name suggests, you can reverse it switch up your look instantly.

Align Strappy Ribbed Tank: was $68 now $39 @ Lululemon

At your next yoga class, you're bound to get a few compliments on this stylish, strappy cropped tank. It's designed specifically for yoga, with light support for A/B cup sizes and a weightless, super soft Nulu fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Hotty Hot High-Rise Short: was $68 now $49 @ Lululemon

Whether you're running, packing to move, or heading to the movies with friends, these will be the shorts you reach for, and not just because of the gorgeous green color. They're lightweight, extremely breathable with mesh fabric panels, and adjustable thanks to an infinity drawcord in the waistband. There's even a side-seam pocket for storage.

Lululemon Steady State Short 5": was $78 now $49 @ Lululemon

Comfort is at the core of these classic shorts designed with flexibility in mind. The lightweight fabric make them great to wear at home or on the go. Available in a variety of different colors, there are only a few pairs left of these relaxed-fit shorts.

Lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie: was $118 now from $79 @ Lululemon

The cropped version of Lululemon's coveted Scuba Hoodie, this cozy and breathable layer is ideal for both pre- and post-workout. Aside from being sporty and stylish, one of its coolest features is the elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie.

Nike

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $55 now $36 @ Nike

Just because the weather is getting cooler, doesn't mean your workout won't be hot. That's why you'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind. Nike Members can use code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Oversized Cropped Hoodie (Women's): was $75 now $42 @ Nike

Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall.

Nike Therma Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants (Men's): was $65 now $43 @ Nike

Although these fitness pants are designed with cooler weather in mind, they are still a great addition to your fitness apparel collection. Ideal for cool mornings at the gym or on the track, the flexible fleece pant gives your plenty of room to stretch and squat. They're also the perfect lounging pant thanks to their warm and cozy lining.

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $59 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $71 @ Nike

These stylish shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean. Nike Members can use code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Carhartt

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $24 now from $12 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.

Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.

Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex Relaxed Utility Work Pant: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt utility pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. Stretchy, flexible and relaxed are a few words to describe these durable work pants. The right leg features a secure cell phone pocket, while the left leg has a utility pocket, allowing you to keep all your belonging close by. Plus, they're machine washable so you don't have to worry about getting them dirty on the job.

Carhartt Rain Defender Anorak: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This half-zip boasts a triple threat: it's water-repellant, lightweight and breathable. It features a nice loose cut, which shouldn't restrict movement and you'll also get zippered hand pockets and a communal pocket — the jacket can be packed into the former for storage. We're really liking the two-tone design that is both casual and fun.

Adidas

Adidas Men's Essentials Feel Ready Training T-Shirt: was $25 now from $14 @ Amazon

Stock up on the essentials with this Feel Ready Training T-shirt from just $16 — an absolute steal on a major label. Made of Adidas AeroReady fabric, it manages your body's moisture levels to keep you focused on your workouts.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now from $16 @ Amazon

On sale from $16, these Adidas leggings are a great deal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Response Running Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $30 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are now on sale starting from $30 at Amazon. They feature a comfortable, breathable mesh upper, an OrthoLite sockliner and an EVA midsole as well as a durable rubber outsole.

adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe: was $70 now from $53 @ Amazon

Score these best selling Adidas tennis shoes for a discount at Amazon. These casual sneakers are lightweight, comfortable and effortlessly stylish. They come with a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner for a soft, cushioned feel underfoot.

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23: was $80 now from $56 @ Amazon

Race to your heart's content with these Adidas Racer Tr23 sneakers. Reviewers on Amazon love these sneakers for their fit, comfort and stylish looks.

Brooks

Brooks Revel 6 (Women's): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're just dipping your toes into the world of running and don't want to break the bank, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 6 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. Bonus: with over a dozen color schemes available (depending on the size), you're bound to find one to suit your style.

Brooks Levitate Stealthfit 6 (Women's): was $150 now $119 @ Brooks

These energizing kicks give you a little extra boost with every step, thanks to Brooks’ updated midsole tech, which is ten percent lighter than previous models. You can also expect smooth heel-to-toe transitions thanks to the wider midfoot area, and plenty of bouncy cushion underfoot. Note: the men's version of this shoe is on sale for the same price.

Brooks Beast GTS 23 (Men's): was $160 now $119 @ Brooks

Want a road-running shoe that was built like a burly beast? Your hunt is over with the Beast GTS 23, which gives you an ultra-wide base, tons of padding under the heel, and stability up the wazoo. Nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 cushioning is there to absorb impacts, and Brooks’ innovative GuideRails system supports your body’s natural range of motion. The stretchable upper will keep your toes snug as a bug in a rug.

Brooks Ariel GTS 23 (Women's): was $160 now $119 @ Brooks

Want a walking shoe that offers excellent stability in a lightweight package? The Ariel GTS 23 starts with a super-stable base underfoot, utilizing Brooks’ GuideRails infrastructure to keep you in motion without slowing you down. 3D Fit Print technology on the upper gives you a stretchably snug fit that’ll make you feel lighter than air.

Brooks Hyperion Elite 3 (Men's): was $250 now $179 @ Brooks

In the market for a new road-racing shoe? The Brooks Hyperion Elite features a carbon plate to propel you forward with every stride, with an 8mm midsole drop to provide plenty of cushioning underfoot. If you demand a lot from your running shoes, these ones are well worthy of your consideration.

Patagonia

Patagonia Women's Pack Out Pullover: was $129 now $63 @ Patagonia

From your daily run to running errands, this pullover provides warmth, breathability and comfort. It features an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe.

Patagonia Men's Isthmus Utility Jacket: was $199 now $98 @ Patagonia

Ideal for casual wear, hiking or even heading to work in the rain, this jacket is made of moisture-resistant fabric and features an adjustable hood. It's a great transitional jacket between seasons and will keep you dry and comfortable in mild weather.

Patagonia Men's Reversible Bivy Down Vest: was $229 now $113 @ Patagonia

This reversible vest is the epitome of style and function. On one side, you have a water-resistant shell and one the other side you have recycled down insulation. You essentially get two warm and durable vests for one with this awesome deal.