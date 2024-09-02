I’m a mattress writer — what I’m buying in today’s Saatva Labor Day sale
Saatva's $400 off sale is here for Labor Day — these are the deals I'm shopping today
As both a mattress writer and combination sleeper, I know how much Saatva mattresses are praised for their luxury comfort that caters to all sleep styles. That's why I was glad to see the premium brand's $400 off deal come back for today's Labor Day sales. One particular standout deal allows you to get your hands on a Memory Foam Hybrid for as low as $895 at Saatva, with a queen down to $1,445 (was $1,845).
There's also a great saving to be had on the Saatva Classic, a high-quality hybrid bed currently ranked at No 1 in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide. Available in three firmness levels for customized comfort, the Classic delivers support to all sleep positions.
Here, I've rounded up the best Labor Day mattress sales from Saatva that will suit my sleep style whether I'm sleeping on my back or lying on my side. Plus, all Saatva mattresses come with generous benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery that includes the removal of your old mattress.
1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva
I'll start this hub with the brand's flagship mattress that currently tops both our best hybrid mattress guide and best luxury mattress guide. Our Saatva Classic mattress review loved the great balance of support and comfort it offers, along with its premium, non-toxic materials. We tested the medium-firm model, but you can choose the soft or firm models, too. Thanks to the current deal, a queen now costs $1,695 (was $,2095).
2. Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,295 now from $895 at Saatva
Testers for our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review deemed this mattress perfect for all types of sleepers thanks to its hybrid design. It also sleeps cool and delivers excellent edge support and motion isolation for couples. Today, you can pick up a queen size for $1,445 (was $1,845).
3. Loom & Leaf: was from $1,595 now from $1,195 at Saatva
This is one of the best memory foam mattresses from Saatva. Like the Classic, it comes with adjustable firmness options (choose between firm or relaxed firm) for customized support. Our testing panel for the Saatva Loom & Leaf mattress review said the high-density foam bed was not only great for those with back pain, but also great for all sleepers, too. With the $400 discount, a queen is now $1,995 (was $2,395).
Where can I try a Saatva mattress?
If you want to try out a Saatva mattress, you have two options: trying it out for up to a year at home after purchasing one or visiting a Saatva viewing rooms. While Saatva mattresses can only be purchased online, these viewing rooms feature the entire line-up of Saatva's mattresses (and other sleep products) for you to try out in-person before buying online. Today, there are 16 Saatva Viewing Rooms in major metro areas across the US, with the flagship viewing room located in Manhattan.
If you can't make it to a viewing room, you can always purchase a Saatva mattress online and then try it out for a whole year thanks to the 365-night sleep trial that comes with all Saatva mattresses. If you find after a year that it's not for you, you can return your Saatva mattress for a full refund. However, returns aren't free and come with a $99 fee.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide and her role includes covering all mattress and sleep news, in addition to mattress reviews and buyer's guides, plus sleep accessories such as pillows and mattress toppers. Frances is a PPA-accredited journalist and is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. When not writing about mattresses and sleep for Tom's Guide, Frances enjoys writing about women's issues, health and wellbeing, the environment, and her native Wales.