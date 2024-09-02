I’m a mattress writer — what I’m buying in today’s Saatva Labor Day sale

As both a mattress writer and combination sleeper, I know how much Saatva mattresses are praised for their luxury comfort that caters to all sleep styles. That's why I was glad to see the premium brand's $400 off deal come back for today's Labor Day sales. One particular standout deal allows you to get your hands on a Memory Foam Hybrid for as low as $895 at Saatva, with a queen down to $1,445 (was $1,845).

There's also a great saving to be had on the Saatva Classic, a high-quality hybrid bed currently ranked at No 1 in this year's best mattress for all sleepers guide. Available in three firmness levels for customized comfort, the Classic delivers support to all sleep positions.

Here, I've rounded up the best Labor Day mattress sales from Saatva that will suit my sleep style whether I'm sleeping on my back or lying on my side. Plus, all Saatva mattresses come with generous benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery that includes the removal of your old mattress.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

If you want to try out a Saatva mattress, you have two options: trying it out for up to a year at home after purchasing one or visiting a Saatva viewing rooms. While Saatva mattresses can only be purchased online, these viewing rooms feature the entire line-up of Saatva's mattresses (and other sleep products) for you to try out in-person before buying online. Today, there are 16 Saatva Viewing Rooms in major metro areas across the US, with the flagship viewing room located in Manhattan.

If you can't make it to a viewing room, you can always purchase a Saatva mattress online and then try it out for a whole year thanks to the 365-night sleep trial that comes with all Saatva mattresses. If you find after a year that it's not for you, you can return your Saatva mattress for a full refund. However, returns aren't free and come with a $99 fee.