Epic Adidas sale at Amazon continues — 15 deals I'd get from $9

The weather is starting to turn, so if you hate working out in the heat, it's time to seize your opportunity! To help you on your way, a bunch of Adidas gear has been discounted in Amazon's Adidas sale.
A hoodie is an ideal purchase this time of year, and I love the Adidas Women's Tiro23 League Sweat Hoodie on sale from $23 at Amazon. It comes in five different colors and has ribbed cuffs to keep you cozy.
Remember to check out any different color options available in your size, as Amazon's prices vary by size and color. For deals across all categories, check out the deals I'd get in Amazon's latest sale.
Apparel
Adidas Legends 3-Stripes Shorts (Men's): was $35 now from $6 @ Amazon
You'll struggle to find a better deal than this pair of Adidas shorts on sale from just $6. These basketball shorts feature a loose fit, with plenty of room to move and stretch. They're made of AeroReady tech that wicks sweat and have pockets to store your stuff.
Adidas Badge of Sport Shorts (Men's): was $30 now from $7 @ Amazon
Stand out from the crowd with a huge saving on these Adidas Men's shorts. Featuring a loose fit, sweat-wicking AeroReady tech and perforated panels for temperature control, they look great and are comfortable for workouts or casual wear.
Adidas X Farm Rio Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $35 now from $12 @ Amazon
This women's t-shirt has an eye-catching design and has more than 50% off in some sizes and colors. Its chequered pinwheel logo is inspired by X Farm Rio and the shirt is made out of soft cotton.
Adidas Techfit Volleyball Shorts (Women's): was $30 now from $13 @ Amazon
These shorts have been discounted by over 50% in certain colors and sizes, and they're great whether you're a volleyball player or not. Their compression fit keeps them secure and they feature AeroReady tech which wicks sweat.
Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now from $16 @ Amazon
Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.
Adidas Tiro23 League Sweat Hoodie (Women's): was $45 now from $24 @ Amazon
Don't be afraid to get your sweat on with this hoodie. Its iconic design featuring Adidas' 3-stripes looks good with everything, and its loose cut keeps it from absorbing too much moisture from your body. It also has a draw cord to adjust the fit and ribbed cuffs.
Adidas Essentials Hooded Sweatshirt (Men's): was $40 now from $28 @ Amazon
Need a thin hoodie for next summer? Reviewers on Amazon say this hooded sweatshirt is thin, lightweight and comfortable. It has a drawcord adjustable hood and a longer cut torso.
Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $39 now from $30 @ Amazon
This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's subtle Earth Strata colorway, and the loose fit means it's great for workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.
Sneakers/shoes
Adidas Slides Sandals (Unisex): was $30 now from $14 @ Amazon
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker (Men's): was $90 now from $31 @ Amazon
A simple and affordable shoe, the Adidas Men's Swift Run is now on sale from $31. It features a lightweight EVA midsole and an OrthoLite sockliner. There's also Bounce cushioning for a springy feel underfoot and a breathable mesh upper.
Adidas Advantage Tennis Shoes (Women's): was $70 now from $34 @ Amazon
These Advantage Tennis shoes are on sale from $34 at Amazon. They have a soft leather upper, Cloudfoam sockliner and rubber outsoles, providing a lightweight, comfortable fit. Available in white with various accent colors at the heel, these are subtle and stylish.
Adidas Bravada 2.0 Platform Sneaker (Women's): was $70 now from $40 @ Amazon
You probably won't want to wear them for working out, but these Adidas platform sneakers stand above the rest in terms of style... literally. As well as looking cool, these shoes have a Cloudfoam cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole, meaning they're comfortable, grippy and durable.
Adidas EQ21 running shoes (Women's): was $80 now from $42 @ Amazon
The Adidas EQ21 are comfortable enough to rack up easy miles and are good for beginners — or anyone looking for running shoes they can wear on the treadmill and in the gym. After this discount, they're an even better value.
Adidas Supernova 2 Running Shoes (Men's): was $89 now from $49 @ Amazon
The Adidas Supernova 2 running shoes feature high-traction rubber outsoles and a lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsoles use Adidas' Bounce and Boost cushioning.
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now from $79 @ Amazon
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
