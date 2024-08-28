Lucky Brand apparel is on major sale at Amazon — shop my 7 favorite deals from $18

Nothing screams fall like a fresh pair of denim, comfy tees and rugged utility jackets that match the foliage. If you're in the market for a fall wardrobe refresh, Lucky Brand, a vintage-inspired American clothing brand, is your one-stop shop.

By now, we're all aware that Amazon is having a huge Labor Day sale — but you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn the online retailer is knocking up to 75% off Lucky Brand denim and apparel. Right now, you can get super stylish fall wardrobe essentials starting at just $18. Keep scrolling and shop my 7 favorite deals on denim and more from Lucky Brand at Amazon. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best Amazon Labor Day sales and Amazon promo codes).

Best Lucky Brand deals

Lucky Brand Men's Venice Burnout Notch Neck Tee: was $34 now $18 @ Amazon

If the goal is to look stylish with minimum effort, this shirt will your best friend. More than just your plain old t-shirt thanks to its notch neck, elevated material and buttons, the casual tee pairs perfectly with jeans or shorts and gives you an effortless, put-together look.

Lucky Brand Women's Sandwash Dolman Tee: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

Hoping for a casual-yet-trendy fall look? This oversized dolman tee will do the trick. Made with ultra comfortable sandwash fabric, the shirt will match your favorite denim. I happen to absolutely love this shade of green but the top is also available in a few other colors.

Lucky Brand Men's Short Sleeve Auto Body Buttoned Shirt: was $41 now from $28 @ Amazon

Inspired by vintage auto body shop shirts, this button down features a spread collar, two chest pockets and a cool pattern. You'll get plenty of use out of it since it's the perfect shirt to dress up or down.

Lucky Brand Women's Mid Rise Sweet Flare Jean: was $99 now from $49 @ Amazon

The most classic jean there ever was! I truly don't believe a lightly flared jean can ever go out of style. Pair that with mid-rise and dark wash and you have yourself a keeper. Their fabric is also stretchy but still holds its shape. You really can't ask for much more than a comfortable jean that doesn't look cheap.

Lucky Brand Men's Athletic Straight Coolmax Stretch Jean: was $99 now from $49 @ Amazon

High stretch, relaxed fit and modern feel — it's like music to my ears! At 50% off, you can't beat these stylish and versatile jeans that allow you to move comfortably while still looking great.

Lucky Brand Women's Long Sleeve Utility Jacket: was $99 now from $53 @ Amazon

Everyone can use a light jacket — and this utility jacket has fall written all over it. The versatile jacket is perfect to layer over a flannel and keep you warm as the weather cools down. We're loving its cinched waist and blend of military and civilian style. Plus, you can't beat a high-quality look at such an affordable price.