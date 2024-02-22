Live
Massive cellular outage hits AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — LIVE updates
AT&T customers woke up with their phones in SOS
Breaking: AT&T users are currently experiencing this issue due to a national network outage, so the fixes below will not help restore connectivity in this instance. The carrier says it is working to fix the problem, but does not have an estimate of when normal service will return.
AT&T customers woke up Thursday morning only to realize they couldn’t make any phone calls. More than 70,000 customers were without cellular service and internet, according to outrage report website Downdetector — and it appears as though they’re still without service in the late morning on the east coast. Most of the outages were reported by customers located in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles.
But that isn’t all because T-Mobile and Verizon customers were also reporting outages as well, albeit nowhere as many reported users. In a message on its site, AT&T says that “some customers in your area are having trouble making or receiving calls. As a result, we are experiencing long hold times. We apologize for this inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue.”
So far, it hasn’t been determined what is causing the service disruptions for AT&T customers — although Verizon said that the outages are only affecting customers who are reaching another carrier. We’ll keep you up to date with this breaking news.
In an attempt to keep customers connected, AT&T is encouraging customers who are affected by the service disruption to lean on Wi-Fi calling until service is restored. We've detailed how to enable Wi-Fi calling on iPhone and Android, which uses your home's Wi-Fi network to route phone calls and text messages.
At roughly the same time AT&T customers were first reporting outages early Thursday morning, Verizon customers were also reporting service disruptions. While it was nowhere as many people, it did hit a peak of 4,219 reports at around 8:00 a.m. ET through Downdetector. That has gone down significantly since then, with reports at about 2,365 most recently.
MVNOs such as Consumer Cellular and Straight Talk are showing a slight increase in reported outage as of 11:41 a.m. ET. Downdetector is showing this rise with Consumer Cellular after hitting a peak of 2,458 reports at 9:26 a.m. ET.
AT&T is still investigating the cause of the service disruption, but it doesn't appear to have an official reason just yet. Although, the problem could somehow be related to a common cellular service called peering according to an industry source who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity. It's the process where cell service is handed off from one carrier to another, which could also explain why customers on other carriers are reporting outages.
We are aware of an issue impacting AT&T wireless customers from making and receiving any phone calls (including to 911). We are actively engaged and monitoring this.The San Francisco 911 center is still operational.If you are an AT&T customer and cannot get through to 911,… pic.twitter.com/TUIEBkqmkIFebruary 22, 2024
Many local emergency services have been inundated by callers about the outage, which is preventing those affected devices from placing phone calls to 911. The San Francisco Fire Department, for example, are telling AT&T customers to use a landline to reach 911 for emergency.
On X, formerly Twitter, AT&T has been replying to messages from customers about their service disruptions with the company posting the following:
"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."
Despite reports of disruptions from fewer customers than AT&T, Verizon posted a statement on its site saying the following:
"Verizon's network remains fully operational. Some customers may have experienced issues this morning when calling or texting those served by another carrier. Our network continues to function normally."
As of 10:50 a.m. ET, there were 2,500+ reports of Verizon Wireless service disruptions through tracking website Downdetector. However, that figure is starting to trend downward after hitting a peak of 4,219 at 8:05 a.m. ET.
Not surprisingly, Cricket Wireless had the second most outage reports with nearly 13,500 customers without service at around 8:00 a.m. ET according to Downdetector. Cricket is a prepaid wireless carrier owned and operates under AT&T.
According to Downdetector, a website where customers can report service outages, over 70,000 AT&T outages were reported so far Thursday morning. The first crop of reports came in at around 4:00 a.m. and increased substantially by the early morning.