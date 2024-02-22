Massive cellular outage hits AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon — LIVE updates

Breaking: AT&T users are currently experiencing this issue due to a national network outage, so the fixes below will not help restore connectivity in this instance. The carrier says it is working to fix the problem, but does not have an estimate of when normal service will return.

AT&T customers woke up Thursday morning only to realize they couldn’t make any phone calls. More than 70,000 customers were without cellular service and internet, according to outrage report website Downdetector — and it appears as though they’re still without service in the late morning on the east coast. Most of the outages were reported by customers located in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles.

But that isn’t all because T-Mobile and Verizon customers were also reporting outages as well, albeit nowhere as many reported users. In a message on its site, AT&T says that “some customers in your area are having trouble making or receiving calls. As a result, we are experiencing long hold times. We apologize for this inconvenience and we are working to resolve this issue.”

So far, it hasn’t been determined what is causing the service disruptions for AT&T customers — although Verizon said that the outages are only affecting customers who are reaching another carrier. We’ll keep you up to date with this breaking news.