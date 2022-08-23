How to hide likes on Instagram

Knowing how how to hide your likes on Instagram could come in handy for a number of reasons. If you're anything like me, concealing the fact that your posts can barely muster a handful of interactions outside of your immediate family would be the main one.

Whatever the reason, hiding your likes on Instagram is really easy, whether you choose to do it on a one of the best smartphones or on a tablet such as the Galaxy Tab S8.

Hiding likes on Instagram is a feature that was introduced quite recently, and it also hides the number of plays your videos have had. On the plus side, you can still see this information for yourself, and you can instantly revert this setting if you change your mind.

So, here's how to hide your likes on Instagram.

Note: The screenshots below were taken on an Android device, though the app layout is identical on iOS.

How to hide your Instagram likes

1. Open the Instagram app then tap your profile picture in the bottom-right to enter your profile page.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the three lines in the top-right of your profile, then tap Settings.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Privacy to enter the privacy settings menu, then tap Posts.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the toggle next to Hide like, play and view counts to hide your likes and plays from others. To undo this, simply tap the toggle again.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

