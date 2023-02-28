Once you know how to sell on Facebook Marketplace, you’ll be able to turn your clutter into cash. Facebook has over 1.6 billion users, so someone is bound to want your old stuff. If you’re not using it, cash in.

Facebook doesn’t charge anything to list items on Marketplace but it does take 5% of any sale fee or a flat $0.40 charge on sales under $8. Facebook Marketplace is full of all kinds of wonderful things, and some items you never even knew existed.

Here's how to sell on Facebook Marketplace on both the desktop website and the mobile app.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace

Note: You'll need to have a Facebook profile in order to sell. If you don't have one already, go and create a Facebook profile and then return to this tutorial.

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace: Web

1. On your Facebook profile, select the menu icon.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Select Marketplace Listing.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Enter the details for your product and upload an image.

(Image credit: Future)

4. When you are happy with the listing, select next.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Check you're happy and select Publish.

(Image credit: Future)

How to sell on Facebook Marketplace: iOS & Android

1. Tap the menu icon in the top corner and then tap Marketplace.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap Selling and then tap Create Listing.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Enter information about your listing and then tap Publish.

(Image credit: Future)

That’s it, now get ready to field comments and offers for your listing. If you’re worried about privacy remember, you don’t need to put your complete address on the post. Also think about which groups you might put your listing on display in, and you might get more interest.

That's it, now get ready to field comments and offers for your listing. If you're worried about privacy remember, you don't need to put your complete address on the post. Also think about which groups you might put your listing on display in, and you might get more interest.