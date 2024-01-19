Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream — watch Big Bash League Qualifier 2024

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers at Carrara Stadium is a sold-out clash for a place in the BBL 13 Final on January 24. The winners of this Qualifier, between the league’s top two, will play final hosts. The loser gets a second bite of the cherry as the home side against the winner of tomorrow's 3rd vs 4th clash. Follow our guide below for where to watch Big Bash League live streams from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

The Heat come into the match on the back of a defeat, their sole one of the group stage, going down by 35 runs to Perth Scorchers. The Sixers have three successive victories under their belts, including their dramatic last-ball win against the very same Scorchers who have themselves grabbed a spot in the 3rd vs 4th playoff.

This is the third meeting between Heat and Sixers this season. The first was rained off. The second was curtailed by the weather too, with Heat coming out winners by 3 runs using the DLS method.

Both sides’ squad depth will be tested as Brisbane will be without overseas players Colin Munro and Sam Billings, who have left for the UAE T20, and captain Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, who are playing in the test match in Adelaide (and hence why this Qualifier is not being held at the Adelaide Oval.) But Matt Renshaw has been released from the test squad to play.

The Syndey will be without their overseas players James Vince, to the UAE T20; Tom Curran, to injury; and Steve Smith, who is playing for Australia.

The two times these side have met at Carrara, the Sixers have triumphed. Below are all the details to get a Heat vs Sixers live stream, and how to watch every ball of BBL 13 live online.

Free Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch all the action from the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the BBL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7 plus for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream around the world

How to watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streams in the UK

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every match of the BBL for FREE on Channel 7, including the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the BBL. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial Going to be outside Oz during the BBL final series? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers streams in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in the US. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the BBL live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

BBL 13 finals series fixtures 2023/24

Big Bash League 13: finals series fixtures

Jan. 19: Qualifier – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Carrara Stadium, 7:40 p.m.)

Qualifier – Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Carrara Stadium, 7:40 p.m.) Jan. 20: Knockout – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Optus Stadium, 7:40 p.m.)

Knockout – Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Optus Stadium, 7:40 p.m.) Jan. 22: Challenger – Qualifier loser v Knockout winner

Challenger – Qualifier loser v Knockout winner Jan. 24: Final





