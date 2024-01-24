Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream — watch Big Bash League Final 2024

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat at Sydney Cricket Ground in the BBL 13 Final is Heat’s chance to become only the third side to have multiple BBL titles, alongside the Perth Scorchers and the Sixers. Follow our guide below for where to watch Big Bash League 13 Final live streams from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

This is the Sixers' seventh final appearance. Only Perth Scorchers have played more. The Sixers will be at home and have won both their previous BBL Finals at the SCG. Brisbane Heat won BBL 02 and are in their third final.

This is the sides’ fourth scheduled meeting this season. The first group game was washed out; the second was won by Heat by 3 runs under the DLS method; and, as Heat topped the league, and Sixers came second, they met in the Qualifier, which Sixers won by 39 runs.

The SCG tends to favour spin and Sixers’ left arm-spinner Steve O’Keefe took 3-13 in his most recent game here. He is retiring after the final, after a 19-year career, and is two shy of 100 BBL wickets. But even more eyes will be on Heat’s Josh Brown after his sensational 140 off 57 balls in the last game, the equal-second fastest BBL hundred and the competition's third highest score.

Below are all the details to get a Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream, and how to watch every ball of BBL 13 live online.

Free Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch all the action from the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the BBL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7 plus for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream around the world

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streams in the U.K.

The Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K.. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every match of the BBL for FREE on Channel 7, including the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the BBL. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial Going to be outside Oz during the BBL Final? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat streams in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing BBL 13 Final Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live stream and see the BBL 13 Final via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 13 Final. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the BBL live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

BBL 13 finals series fixtures 2023/24

Big Bash League 13: finals series fixtures

Jan. 19: Qualifier – Brisbane Heat lost to Sydney Sixers by 39 runs

Qualifier – Brisbane Heat lost to Sydney Sixers by 39 runs Jan. 20: Knockout – Perth Scorchers lost to Adelaide Strikers by 50 runs

Knockout – Perth Scorchers lost to Adelaide Strikers by 50 runs Jan. 22: Challenger – Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs

Challenger – Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs Jan. 24: Final – Sydney Sixers v Challenger winner (Sydney Cricket Ground)

