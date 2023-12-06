Big Bash League live stream: How to watch BBL 13 cricket free online

This Big Bash League 23/24 starts with a match at the Gabba between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars. Three of Australia’s Cricket World Cup winners will be playing, including Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell for the Stars. Follow our guide below for where to watch Big Bash League live streams from anywhere — and potentially for FREE.

Maxwell, who missed last season’s BBL due to injury, is one of the most in-form white-ball batsmen in the world following his double century against Afghanistan in the CWC. The Stars have never won the BBL and came last last season, while Brisbane Heat lost in last year's BBL final, so this will be a fascinating opener.

The format of Big Bash 13 has changed from that of last year’s competition. After five years of each of the eight sides playing each other twice, so each side playing 14 league games, the 23/24 tournament reverts to the earlier format of each side playing only 10 games. Thus the regular season is reduced from 56 games to 40. The final series has also been shortened, with only four teams progressing, not five as previously.

The first match of the final series is the Qualifier, which pits first against second in the league; the winner goes straight through to the final itself. Third and fourth in the league then play one another in the Knockout match and the winner of that then plays the loser of the Qualifier (the match between 1st and 2nd) in the Challenger match to see who goes through to play the winner of the Qualifier in the grand final on Wednesday, January 24.

Perth Scorchers are the defending Big Bash League champions and are the competition’s most successful side, having won in five of the twelve years. Here's how to watch every ball of BBL 13 online and potentially for FREE.

Free Big Bash League live stream

Cricket fans in Australia can watch all the action for FREE on Channel 7 and the 7 plus streaming service.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the BBL live stream – and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

BBL live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free BBL live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 7 plus for Aussies abroad.

How to watch BBL 13 around the world

How to watch Big Bash League live streams in the UK

The BBL is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Big Bash live streams in Australia

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch every match of the BBL for FREE on Channel 7. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 7+ streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Kayo Sports is also where you can watch Fox Sports and the BBL. It offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. It costs $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial Going to be outside Oz during the BBL? Simply use a VPN to access Channel 7 from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch BBL live streams in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the BBL in the US. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Big Bash League live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Big Bash League live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year. Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Big Bash League live streams in India

In India, Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Big Bash League. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the BBL live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Every BBL 13 fixture 2023/24

Big Bash League 13: fixtures

Dec. 7: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars (Gabba)

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars (Gabba) Dec. 8: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SCG)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades (SCG) Dec. 9: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat (Adelaide Oval) Dec. 10: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers (GMHBA Stadium)

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers (GMHBA Stadium) Dec. 11: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers (University of Tasmania Stadium)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers (University of Tasmania Stadium) Dec. 12: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat (Manuka Oval)

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat (Manuka Oval) Dec. 13: Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers (MCG)

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers (MCG) Dec. 19: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder (Adelaide Oval) Dec. 20: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Optus Stadium)

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Optus Stadium) Dec. 21: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat (Marvel Stadium)

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat (Marvel Stadium) Dec. 22: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers (SCG)

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers (SCG) Dec. 23: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder (Lavington Sports Ground); Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades (Blundstone Arena)

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder (Lavington Sports Ground); Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades (Blundstone Arena) Dec. 26: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars (SCG); Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades (Optus Stadium)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars (SCG); Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades (Optus Stadium) Dec. 27: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder (Gabba)

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder (Gabba) Dec. 28: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars (Blundstone Arena)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars (Blundstone Arena) Dec. 29: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers (Marvel Stadium)

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers (Marvel Stadium) Dec. 30: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers (Sydney Showground)

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers (Sydney Showground) Dec. 31: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Oval) Jan. 1: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder (Blundstone Arena); Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Gabba)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder (Blundstone Arena); Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers (Gabba) Jan. 2: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades (MCG)

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades (MCG) Jan. 3: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (C.ex Coffs International Stadium); Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Optus Stadium)

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (C.ex Coffs International Stadium); Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (Optus Stadium) Jan. 4: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes (Marvel Stadium)

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes (Marvel Stadium) Jan. 5: Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (Adelaide Oval) Jan. 6: Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers (MCG)

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers (MCG) Jan. 7: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes (Gabba)

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes (Gabba) Jan. 8: Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers (Sydney Showground)

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers (Sydney Showground) Jan. 9: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Adelaide Oval)

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Adelaide Oval) Jan. 10: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (Gabba)

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (Gabba) Jan. 11: Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers (Blundstone Arena)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers (Blundstone Arena) Jan. 12: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder (SCG)

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder (SCG) Jan. 13: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat (Optus Stadium); Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars (Marvel Stadium)

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat (Optus Stadium); Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars (Marvel Stadium) Jan. 14: Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (Manuka Oval)

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers (Manuka Oval) Jan. 15: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (MCG)

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (MCG) Jan. 16: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers (Optus Stadium)

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers (Optus Stadium) Jan. 17: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades (Sydney Showground)

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades (Sydney Showground) Jan. 19: Qualifier – 1st v 2nd

Qualifier – 1st v 2nd Jan. 20: Knockout – 3rd v 4th

Knockout – 3rd v 4th Jan. 22: Challenger – Qualifier loser v Knockout winner

Challenger – Qualifier loser v Knockout winner Jan. 24: Final





Every Big Bash League squad 2023/24

BBL 13: squads

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton (England), David Payne (England), D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thorton, Jake Weatherald. Coach: Jason Gillespie.

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, Sam Billings (England), Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wood. Coach: Wade Seccombe.

Hobart Hurricanes: Corey Anderson (USA), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (England), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright. Coach: Adam Griffith.

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Nathan Lyon, Nic Maddinson, Shaun Marsh, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Jon Wells, Adam Zampa. Coach: David Saker.

Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Beau Webster. Coach: Peter Moores.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Zak Crawley (England), Laurie Evans (England), Stephen Eskinazi (England), Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Sam Whiteman, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye. Coach: Adam Voges.

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan), Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince (England). Coach: Greg Shipperd.

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner. Coach: Trevor Bayliss.

