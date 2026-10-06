Prime Day Ego Power+ sale: Save up to 30% on mowers, trimmers and blowers
There are big deals to be had on Ego Power+ tools at Amazon right now
When it comes to gardening tool manufacturers, Ego Power+ is one of the most trusted brands in the business. The company produces tough, durable gear that makes light work of gardening.
In this article I've combed the Prime Big Deal Day sales to find the best Ego Power+ deals. There are lots to choose from here, including feature-packed electric lawn mowers, chainsaws and even pressure washers. As we move deeper into fall it's a good time to get out there and tame your garden or outdoor space.
As ever, these deals won't last forever, so if you spot something that you like here, make sure to grab it while you can and save yourself some cash!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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