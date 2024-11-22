Oral-B electric toothbrush deals from $39 — save up to 50% in the Black Friday sale

Black Friday has landed and if you've been waiting to upgrade your dental care routine, these deals are worth your consideration.

Making the switch from a manual toothbrush to an electric one made a serious difference to my own oral care routine and general gum health. Right now, Amazon's showing serious savings on some of Oral B's most sought-after models.

I've rounded up the top Oral-B picks available right now, from brushes packed with smart features, to no-fuss models. If this is your first electric toothbrush, or you're looking to upgrade, this is the perfect time to snag a great deal.

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Deals

Oral-B Pro 1000: was $69 now $39 at Amazon A straightforward electric toothbrush that gets the job done. It has one cleaning mode and a timer to help brush for two minutes. The brush head rotates and pulses to remove plaque. One of the most affordable electric toothbrushes that doesn't compromise on cleaning power.

Oral-B iO3: was $99 now $59 at Amazon A basic smart toothbrush that tracks brushing time and pressure. The round brush head does a good job at cleaning, and it comes with one replacement head. The pressure sensor helps prevent brushing too hard. At $40 off, it's a decent entry point into electric toothbrushes.

Oral-B Genius X : was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush is a dental care powerhouse. It features advanced position detection technology to ensure complete coverage of all areas of your mouth. The smart pressure sensor with visual feedback guides optimal brushing pressure, protecting your gums from over-brushing. It also has six cleaning modes.

Oral-B iO5: was $149 now $99 at Amazon Oral-B's smart toothbrush combines effective cleaning with useful tech that actually helps. The pressure sensor alerts you if you're brushing too hard, while five modes let you customize your clean. The app might be overkill, but the real value is in the powerful motor and redesigned brush head that leaves teeth feeling professionally cleaned.