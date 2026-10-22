My favorite Le Creuset Dutch oven is over $100 off — and I’m grabbing one before it sells out
These iconic colors will brighten up your kitchen this season
Le Creuset is widely considered one of the most popular and celebrated brands for cast iron cookware. Its exceptional heat performance, signature design and bold colors add character to any kitchen.
It’s no surprise that such a premium brand comes with a premium price tag, which is why I was so excited to spot this rare, standout deal just ahead of Black Friday.
Right now, the Le Creuset 3.5-qt Signature Cast Iron Round Wide Oven has crashed to just $219 from $355 on QVC. That’s an incredible discount of $138 — saving you serious cash.
And if you're a fan of Le Creuset's iconic colorways, you'll be glad to know that this deal comes in eight bold and beautiful colors, including my favorite — Cerise. These hot deals will sell out fast — here’s why you’ll want to snap one up right now!
This signature enameled cast iron will offer superior heat distribution and retain heat longer for those tasty stews and dishes. With its 3.5 q.t size, this is adequate for serving up a family feast or hosting guests. And with over $100 off its original price, this is a bargain.
Why I'll be picking up a Le Creuset oven
Whether you're after superior cooking results or simply want to upgrade your cookware, Le Creuset is right at the top of my wishlist.
Crafted from premium enameled cast iron, it ensures exceptional heat distribution for optimal cooking temperatures. This allows you to achieve tender, flavorful dishes without any risk of over- or undercooking.
Since I'm all about the aesthetics, Le Creuset cookware will certainly add vibrant color to spruce up any kitchen. And I love its iconic design and different colorways to suit your style.
My favorite (Cerise), is one of the brand's classic and much-loved colors and is perfect for fall. But this also comes in Nuit, Flame, Nectar, Sea Salt, amongst many others.
Plus, if you're hosting for the festive season, these will certainly impress your guests and spruce up your table.
And at such a great price, you'll need to grab one (or two) now, before they sell out fast.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.