I’m learning to cook at 34 — and the viral Our Place Always Pan and Wonder Oven I swear by just dropped in the Prime Day sale

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I’ll let you in on a secret — I really hate cooking. If it takes longer than ten minutes to prepare, I’m out. I wish I were the kind of parent who found it fun spending hours prepping meals for my toddler, who would live off pesto pasta if he could, but I don’t. Yet when I became a single mom a year ago, one thing became clear — I needed to learn how to build my own flat-pack furniture, and, well, cook.

Where did I start? By downloading some simple recipe apps and upgrading my kitchen setup to make things simpler. I opted for the Our Place Always Pan, which is a ceramic, non-stick pan that is oven-safe and comes with a handy strainer. My new flat has a tiny kitchen, so I also added the Wonder Oven to my shopping list, which is a toaster, oven, air fryer, and can reheat your food, all in one.

The best part is, whether you’ve lived through a massive life transition or you’re just keen to upgrade your cookware, Our Place is part of the Prime Day sale, and right now the 10.5-inch Always Pan is down to $83 from $135, and the Wonder Oven is discounted to $139 from $185.

Best Our Place Prime Day deals

Can I cook Michelin-star meals yet? No. But am I getting better at planning and prepping food? Definitely. The Always Plan is a dream to cook in and clean, especially if you’ve been known to burn pasta to the bottom of the pan before (just me?)

The Wonder Oven, however, is the item I use every single day. It heats up in no time, and it saves so much space in my kitchen as I no longer need a separate toaster, air fryer, and microwave.

It also looks beautiful, and while it’s pretty compact, cooking for me and my son, I’ve now lived in this apartment for two months, and am yet to turn the oven on.

Grab these deals while you can — you won’t regret it.