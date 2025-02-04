The Always Pan now comes in a limited-edition new color, and it's totally on-trend

Consumers can’t get enough of Our Place, the cookware brand taking social media by storm with its multi-functional, non-stick Always Pan, the Perfect Power Pot, and Wonder Oven.

Appealing to millennials with a modern take on Le Creuset cookware, Our Place has done it again and just dropped a new exclusive collection designed in collaboration with interior designer to the stars, Brigette Romanek. You can buy the Espresso colorway as part of Our Place's Home Cook Duo for $225, including both the Perfect Pot and the Always Pan. But you’d better be quick, as the new collection is only available as a limited edition.

With names like Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow on Romanek’s client list and her signature “liveable luxe” style, she is well-placed to spearhead Our Place’s latest Espresso Collection, bringing high design and aesthetic appeal to your kitchen. And if you haven’t already sussed it out from the name, the cookware is the color of a rich brown espresso with chestnut tones.

That's that me espresso

(Image credit: One Pan)

The Espresso Collection is very on-trend, with the color palette sitting pretty alongside Pantone’s Color of the Year — Mocha Mousse, which Pantone describes as a “warming brown hue imbued with richness.” So, for those connoisseurs who want design and practicality in the kitchen, Our Place’s Espresso Collection is the perfect fit.

The rich Espresso color, gold handle, and ebonized beechwood spatula combine in what Romanek describes as “a timeless, elevated palette that transforms any kitchen into a space of beauty and intention.”

The new Espresso colorway has been rolled out across the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, only to buy as a Home Cook Duo — giving you all the versatility you need on your cooktop. But why is there so much hype about One Place products across social, in particular the Always Pan?

The Always Pan is incredibly versatile, and who doesn’t like to find quick hacks in the kitchen to make tasty meals without the fuss or washing up? The multi-purpose nature of the cookware also means you don’t need a pan drawer full of clattering pots for every eventuality. The non-stick coating is another element, as it's non-toxic properties are given high praise among those concerned with chemicals associated with some non-stick coatings.

The Always Pan

(Image credit: Our Place)

The ingenious Always Pan claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware in one. The high-sided pan is deep enough to roast a chicken, but can also be used to braise, sear, steam, sautee and fry — and the list goes on. It also features Thermakind, a non-stick coating exclusive to Our Place that avoids the use of harmful PFAs. And it comes with a beechwood spatula.

The Perfect Pot

(Image credit: Our Place)

The Perfect Pot is similar to the Always Pan in appearance and can serve eight different purposes, including boiling, baking, steaming, and braise. And just like the Always Pan, it also comes with the same non-stick coating and a beechwood spoon designed to rest on the pot’s handles.

Make it a double

Shiz Shahiz, co-founder of Our Place, chose Romanek for the collaboration as “she has a deep love for creating spaces where people can truly feel at home,” adding that it was “rooted in our friendship and shared belief that design should bring people together. We’ve created something that’s not only functional but truly stunning — because when you have beautiful cookware that inspires you to cook more, you connect more.”

Meanwhile, Romanek is inspired by Our Place's values, “As a designer, I’m passionate about beautiful, functional design and sustainable materials, and Our Place embodies those values in every piece they create,” she says.