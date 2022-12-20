7 ways to double your space in a small kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, but if you have a small space, this can often cramp your style. This is especially the case if you have an abundance of kitchen appliances taking over your countertops and cabinets. Luckily, there are some clever ways to double the space in your small kitchen (without getting an extension!).

Whether you’re a homeowner or renting, there are plenty of savvy storage solutions to maximize your space, and make your kitchen more enjoyable. In fact, knowing how to declutter your kitchen can make all the difference in making a small room look bigger . So if you want to make the most out of your small kitchen, here are 7 ways to double the space.

1. Floating shelves

Floating shelves in kitchen (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re tight on countertop or cabinet space, install some floating shelves instead. Depending on how strong your walls are, floating shelves are a great way to free up valuable surface space. You can use it to display your glassware, cooking utensils, pots and much more — just make sure they are easily accessible. In addition, if you have awkward nooks or corners, make use of the space with corner shelving. This is another great way of utilizing unused space in tiny spaces.

2. Maximize space inside cabinets

Kitchen cabinet storage (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Your cabinets may be packed to capacity, but the inside of your cabinet doors are still free. Install hooks or invest in a mounted rack to store pot lids, much like this Wall Door Mounted Pot Lid Rack ($15 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)), to save space. You can also utilize the cabinet under the sink to hang up your cleaning tools or brushes. Just be sure to inch back the contents of your cabinets, so that you can easily open and close the door. In any case, it’s a great way to organize your loose items.

3. Hang items on the wall

Wall-mounted rail for kitchen (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another space-saving tip is to wall-mount iron rails to hang your pot lids, pans or utensils. These holder racks usually come with 12 or more hooks to display your items on the wall, and free up countertop space. What’s more, you can choose from different styles like this Kitchen Wall Mounted Hanging Utensil Holder Rack ($20 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)), to instantly uplift your kitchen. Alternatively, you can attach a pot rail or narrow shelves to the sides of cabinets, if you don’t have the wall capacity.

4. Use hooks under shelves

Wine glass rack for under cabinet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have overhead cabinets or shelves, you can install hooks underneath for storage. These are ideal for hanging mugs by their handles, so they won’t be taking up shelf or countertop space. In addition, you can buy under cabinet racks to showcase your wine glasses like this Wallniture Brix Wine Glass Holder ($19 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)), or mount a paper towel holder which is always handy.

5. Try rotating corner storage

Rotating corner shelves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have deep corner cabinets, it can often be a struggle to get those heavy pots out, shoved at the back. Installing rotating shelves is a great space-saver, and a practical solution. These rotating, kidney-shaped shelves have low sides so it’s easy to see and reach your larger items without fuss. Just be sure to buy the right diameter and height to suit your base cabinet. There are plenty available online at an affordable price such as this DOWELL 24" Kidney Chrome 2-Shelf Lazy Susans Kitchen Base Cabinet Corner Organizer ($95 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)).

6. Magnetic knife bar

Magnetic knife bar (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy cooking, but lack countertop space for your professional knife set, invest in a wall-mounted, magnetic knife bar like this Gorilla Grip Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Holder ($14, Amazon) (opens in new tab). This is a great alternative to having a knife block (or two), that would only take up precious counter space. Just be sure it’s installed safely onto the wall, and out of reach from children and pets.

Also, before you start mealtime prep, make sure you know how to sharpen a knife the right way.

7. Stackable storage baskets

Blue stackable storage baskets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to avoid cluttered countertops, invest in stackable storage bins or baskets to keep everything organized. Stacking vertically is a great way to maximize space, especially in small kitchens. You can do this to store fruit and vegetables, tin cans, or your cleaning products. Plus, you can buy baskets or bins in various sizes to suit your space, such as this 4 PACK XXL Stackable Wire Baskets ($45 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)).