Fall will be here before we know it. Whether you’re looking to extend the outdoor season or squeeze in one last backyard upgrade before summer comes to an end, Amazon has plenty of patio and garden deals worth shopping right now.

From rakes for tackling those inevitable falling leaves to tabletop fire pits for cozying up on crisp autumn nights, Amazon is packed with affordable finds that can instantly elevate your outdoor space. We're also seeing great deals on outdoor string lights, firewood racks and gardening tools to help create an inviting backyard you’ll want to enjoy all season long.

I rounded up some of the best options to help turn your backyard into a cozy fall retreat — and every single pick costs less than $50. Here's everything you need to clean up your outdoor spaces and enjoy the final weeks of the season (and beyond).

Amazon Outdoor Deals Under $50

Ajimy Store Heavy Duty Metal Rake Set: was $29 now $14 at Amazon This metal rake features a 19.5-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also comes with leaf scoops and includes a 53 gallon reusable leaf bag that holds significantly more debris. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $33 now $23 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $29 now $24 at Amazon This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder, hand fork, hand rake, trowel, and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $26 now $25 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

YSEJOMP Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $26 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $31 now $28 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

Portable Table Top Fire Pit: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame. Read more Read less ▼

Workpro Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This 2-in-1, handheld tool may be miniature, but it has impressive power. It comes with two interchangeable blades for grass and hedge trimming. What’s more, it’s lightweight and easy to use, if you want to do those quick jobs. It’s also easy to charge via USB port, and safe to carry around the garden. Be sure to click the coupon to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

TWLEAR Store Outdoor Lumbar Pillows: was $45 now $32 at Amazon Looking to spruce up your patio furniture? These colorful pillows will add a pop of color and transform your space. Available in a variety of patterns, the pillows are durable and water-resistant and won't fade even after 1,000 hours under direct sunlight. They also come with pillow inserts which is a huge plus. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Cover: was $43 now $39 at Amazon Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $42 now $35 at Amazon This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Downluxe Outdoor Chair Cushions: was $49 now $39 at Amazon These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 17 x 16 x 2 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in 31 colors, so you have plenty to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Craftsman 17-inch Hedge Trimmer: was $59 now $49 at Amazon This corded hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact making it easy to use and store. The 17-inch dual actin blades give a fast and clean cut and has a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. While the T-handle provides comfort and control when trimming. Read more Read less ▼