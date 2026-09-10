19 best Amazon patio and garden deals under $50 to get your backyard ready for fall
Affordable outdoor finds for an early fall refresh
Fall will be here before we know it. Whether you’re looking to extend the outdoor season or squeeze in one last backyard upgrade before summer comes to an end, Amazon has plenty of patio and garden deals worth shopping right now.
From rakes for tackling those inevitable falling leaves to tabletop fire pits for cozying up on crisp autumn nights, Amazon is packed with affordable finds that can instantly elevate your outdoor space. We're also seeing great deals on outdoor string lights, firewood racks and gardening tools to help create an inviting backyard you’ll want to enjoy all season long.
I rounded up some of the best options to help turn your backyard into a cozy fall retreat — and every single pick costs less than $50. Here's everything you need to clean up your outdoor spaces and enjoy the final weeks of the season (and beyond).
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon outdoor deals
- Heavy Duty Metal Rake Set: was $29 now $14
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $29 now $26
- Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $26
- Portable Table Top Fire Pit: was $39 now $29
- Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29
- VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $42 now $35
- Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $79 now $49
Amazon Outdoor Deals Under $50
This metal rake features a 19.5-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also comes with leaf scoops and includes a 53 gallon reusable leaf bag that holds significantly more debris.
Read moreRead less▼
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
Read moreRead less▼
These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.
Read moreRead less▼
This eye-catching doormat has a beautiful design and is perfect to make the transition between your indoor and outdoor space look even better.
Read moreRead less▼
This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder, hand fork, hand rake, trowel, and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.
Read moreRead less▼
Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
Read moreRead less▼
Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting.
Read moreRead less▼
For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements.
Read moreRead less▼
This mini fire pit will bring warmth right into the chilliest of evenings, and it's small enough to fit on a tabletop! It lights in just a few seconds and creates a smokeless, ash-free flame.
Read moreRead less▼
This 2-in-1, handheld tool may be miniature, but it has impressive power. It comes with two interchangeable blades for grass and hedge trimming. What’s more, it’s lightweight and easy to use, if you want to do those quick jobs. It’s also easy to charge via USB port, and safe to carry around the garden. Be sure to click the coupon to get this price.
Read moreRead less▼
This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
Read moreRead less▼
This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
Read moreRead less▼
Looking to spruce up your patio furniture? These colorful pillows will add a pop of color and transform your space. Available in a variety of patterns, the pillows are durable and water-resistant and won't fade even after 1,000 hours under direct sunlight. They also come with pillow inserts which is a huge plus.
Read moreRead less▼
Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $39 to keep your furniture protected from the elements!
Read moreRead less▼
This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.
Read moreRead less▼
These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 17 x 16 x 2 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in 31 colors, so you have plenty to choose from.
Read moreRead less▼
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
Read moreRead less▼
This corded hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact making it easy to use and store. The 17-inch dual actin blades give a fast and clean cut and has a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. While the T-handle provides comfort and control when trimming.
Read moreRead less▼
Shop more deals
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.