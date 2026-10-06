Upgrade your backyard for less — my favorite Brightech outdoor string lights are just $24 this Prime Day

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Just because fall has arrived doesn’t mean you have to retreat indoors — crisp autumn evenings are made for cozying up in the backyard.

Creating a warm, inviting ambiance after sunset can make all the difference in extending your time outside. And right now, it's even easier, as my favorite solar lights are 44% off at Amazon.

You can bring that comforting glow to your outdoor patio or decking with Brightech’s Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights, down to $24 at Amazon.

So if you're looking to add some sparkle to your outside seating area or to glow up your backyard in the fall, you could save $20.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $44 now $24 at Amazon If you want to upgrade your patio to look like an outdoor bistro, these lights will do the trick. These solar-powered string lights are 44% off and will add ambiance to your yard. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights connect to a 27-foot cord. A solar panel at the end can be secured to a railing or other platform or staked into the ground. Once fully charged, the lights last for 5-6 hours.

Enhance your outside space

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Camilla Sharman)

I reviewed Brightech’s Pro LED Outdoor String Lights last year, and they rank as the top overall in our best solar lights buying guide.

I especially liked the warm, vintage glow the Edison bulbs delivered, and how elegant they look hung across a trellis or draped from a tree. They are the perfect addition for adding a special glow to a patio area or any other space in your yard you want to illuminate after the sun goes down.

For $24, you get a reliable set of solar string lights that won’t let you down. The 12 bulbs are positioned along a 27-foot rubberized cord, making them durable in any weather. Plus, the shatterproof bulbs are windproof to 50mph and waterproof to IP55, and with temperature resistance down to -4°F, they can withstand a bad-weather battering.

You don't have to remember to turn the lights on, since a built-in sensor in the solar panel recognizes when it’s nighttime; all you need to do is make sure the solar panel isn't shaded from the sun.

These Brightech Pro LED Outdoor String Lights will definitely bring a warm glow to your backyard, and at nearly half price, I’d sweep them up while you can.

And if you are looking to upgrade your yard this fall, you might also be interested in Amazon's Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit, reduced to $112 at Prime Day.