15 best Amazon patio and garden deals for fall: fire pits, furniture, Halloween decor and more from $17
Extend outdoor season with these patio and garden essentials
Just because fall has arrived doesn’t mean we have to neglect our outdoor spaces. With the right updates, you can make the most of your backyard, patio or garden well into the cooler months. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest sale makes it easier than ever to do just that.
From gardening essentials and cozy fire pits to festive Halloween decor and stylish patio furniture, the retailer is offering major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space for as long as possible. Even better? These outdoor deals start at just $17.
If you're looking to make the most of your outdoor spaces this fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite patio and garden deals to shop on Amazon.
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- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- Posable Plastic Skeleton Halloween Decor: was $19 now $17
- Plant Covers: was $21 now $18
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23
- AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34
- Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie: was $109 now $89
- Shintenchi Outdoor Propane Fire Pit: was $225 now $139
- Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower: was $349 now $229
Editor's Choice
Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
Halloween is just a few weeks away, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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Spooky season is here! If you're looking for some outdoor decor for Halloween, these plastic skeletons are the perfect pick. The set comes with two skeletons that are easy to assemble and will create the perfect scary atmosphere for trick-or-treaters.
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If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season.
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Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance.
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Amazon is taking $20 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $89, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal.
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For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
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With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks.
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Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor.
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This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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