Just because fall has arrived doesn’t mean we have to neglect our outdoor spaces. With the right updates, you can make the most of your backyard, patio or garden well into the cooler months. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest sale makes it easier than ever to do just that.

From gardening essentials and cozy fire pits to festive Halloween decor and stylish patio furniture, the retailer is offering major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space for as long as possible. Even better? These outdoor deals start at just $17.

If you're looking to make the most of your outdoor spaces this fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite patio and garden deals to shop on Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Halloween is just a few weeks away, and Amazon's Halloween Shop is open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Fortunately, Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

CAMIRUS Posable Plastic Skeleton Halloween Decor: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Spooky season is here! If you're looking for some outdoor decor for Halloween, these plastic skeletons are the perfect pick. The set comes with two skeletons that are easy to assemble and will create the perfect scary atmosphere for trick-or-treaters. Read more Read less ▼

MIXC Plant Covers : was $21 now $18 at Amazon If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit Tools: was $29 now $21 at Amazon Planning to carve up some pumpkins this fall? You need this 13 piece pumpkin carving kit with all the necessary tools to create a jack-o-lantern. The tools are made with premium stainless steel that wont break or slip. They're easy to use and safe for supervised children. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $27 now $23 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $28 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie: was $109 now $89 at Amazon This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance. Read more Read less ▼

MUCHENGHY Folding Adirondack Chair: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Amazon is taking $20 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $89, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Read more Read less ▼

NEWBULIG Patio Heater 48,000 BTU Propane Heater: was $139 now $119 at Amazon For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi Outdoor Propane Fire Pit: was $225 now $139 at Amazon With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set: was $164 now $148 at Amazon Score a discount on this wicker patio set. It comes with two comfy chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are three different cushion color options to match your decor. Read more Read less ▼

Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower : was $349 now $229 at Amazon This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups. Read more Read less ▼

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(Image credit: Future)

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