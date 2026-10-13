Don’t throw away your dingy white socks — here’s how to make them look whiter and brighter

White socks start crisp and clean, but it doesn’t take long for that ‘just new’ brightness to fade into a dingy shade of grey, with stained soles.

Even though I always sort my laundry into whites, colors and darks, when I pull those white socks out of the washing machine, you’d think I’d taken no care at all.

Fortunately, you don’t need to replace your entire sock drawer to restore that fresh, new look. With a few kitchen staples and specific washing techniques, you can lift the grime and bring those white socks back to life.

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Do you need to pre-soak white socks?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Pre-soaking grimy white socks gives you a better chance of restoring them, especially if they can almost walk themselves to the washing machine. So, instead of chucking them in with your normal white load, give them a head start.

Here are three methods to get those gray white socks back to white.

1. Oxygen bleach

Oxygen bleach is a gentler alternative to chlorine bleach for whitening socks — there’s less chance of your whites turning yellow. I regularly add it to my detergent drawer, along with my normal detergent, before washing white bedding.

To presoak your white socks, add ⅛ to ¼ cup of powdered oxygen bleach per gallon of warm water, but check the specific product’s recommendations. Soak the socks for eight hours — I find it easier to leave them overnight. They are now ready to wash as normal.

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OxiClean White Review Laundry Whitener and Stain Remover: was $14 now $11 at Amazon Revive your dingy whites and remove tough stains with this 5-lb tub of OxiClean. This oxygen-based, water-activated laundry stain remover removes stains and brightens white clothes and shoes. Apart from being added along with your normal laundry detergent, it can be used in a pre-soak solution/

2. Baking soda

Baking soda and water in glass (Image credit: Shutterstock)

I use baking soda more for laundry and cleaning than for baking, and I bake all the time! It’s a common cupboard staple that helps remove stains and odors, and it can also boost your detergent. With hot water, it can break down dirt and loosen muck in those dingy socks.

Fill your sink with warm water, add a good sprinkle of baking soda, stir, then add your socks. To give the pre-soak the best chance of success, don't overcrowd your sink. Let them soak overnight (or for a few hours). Then run them on a normal washing machine cycle.

3. Lemon juice

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lemon juice, just like baking soda, is a multi-tasker. Beyond adding zing to your cooking, its acidity acts as a natural bleach and oxidizing agent. You can also mix it with salt to form a paste that tackles stubborn stains.

For a pre-soak, add ½ cup of lemon juice to one gallon bowl of hot water. Soak your whites for 1 hour or longer to lift heavy stains before running a normal wash cycle.

Alternatively, wet the stains with water, squeeze lemon juice on top, and sprinkle on salt. Gently rub the fabric, then rinse the socks in water. Add more lemon juice to the stained areas, then hang them outside in the sun. The sun’s natural bleaching quality combines with the lemon's citric acid to brighten your whites.

What you need to know before you wash

Before treating your socks, check the fabric, as cotton socks can handle higher temperatures than nylon socks. Wash cotton socks between 86°F and 104°F, while nylon socks should be washed in cool or warm water, no higher than 86°F. According to Arm & Hamer, hot water can degrade synthetic fibers and stretch or break elastic components.

Both cotton and synthetic socks are best air-dried, although they can handle low heat in a clothes dryer, with cotton socks handling low to medium heat.

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