Best Clothes Dryers 2019: Gas, Electric Dryers and More

If you have read our guide on the best washing machines, you've got half of the laundry puzzle solved. The other half is the dryer that removes the water from your clothes.

Based on more than 20 hours of research, we've picked the best dryers for homes small and large, and the best units that go with our top washer picks. Our top pick is the LG DLEX3570W ($989), the companion dryer to the WM3770HWA washer. This offers a great combination of drying performance with features like steam and sterilize that are genuinely useful. If your budget is tight, we recommend the $429 Whirlpool WED4815EW, an older, bare-bones model that has decent performance for the price.

One thing to note: We didn't recommend any combination models, which combine a washer and dryer into a single device. That's because, while these save space, they tend to be much less reliable and much less efficient than individual devices. Reliability is critical for laundry: not only do you rely on them every day, but a failure often means a flood or other home disaster.



How We Picked

To come up with a list of the best clothes dryers, we looked at the top picks from CNET, Wirecutter, Reviewed.com, Consumer Reports and other sites, as well as the top-selling models at Best Buy, Lowe's and Home Depot. From there, we narrowed down the list to the 10 top dryers based on features, price design and other factors.



Maytag's three new dryers (ME/GD8630H, ME/GD6630H, ME/GD5630H; starting at $999) feature an Extra Power button that extends the drying cycle for especially damp clothes. All three models can be monitored and controlled remotely using the Maytag Mobile smartphone app.

Samsung's new dryers are now available. The Samsung DV6100 (starting at $699) is available in white or champagne, while the Samsung DV6300 (starting at $799) is available in white, black, and champagne. Because the latter is Wi-Fi connected, you can monitor and control it remotely from your smartphone, or with Samsung's Bixby virtual assistant.

Best Overall Electric Dryer

(Image credit: LG)

LG DLEX3570W Overall Electric Dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 27 x 39 x 29.75 | Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 12 | Dryer Features: SteamFresh, Steam Sanitary | App Control: No | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Plenty of options for different dryer loads steam sterilize mode. Reasons to Avoid Countdown timer is inconsistent $940.10 View at Appliances Connection

You want drying options? The LG DLEX3570W has got 'em, with 12 drying cycles that can handle everything from a single shirt to a comforter the size of New Hampshire. The companion dryer to the WM3770HWA washer, it can also steam clothes to reduce wrinkles and sterilize them, which is useful for those with allergies or chemical sensitivities. This doesn't require a permanent connection to water to work, as you just fill a pull-out container on the front of the dryer with water when you need it. This makes it simple to steam without needing a plumber, so it's a good fit if steaming is something that you will use only occasionally.

Some reviewers did note that the timer countdown on the display is rather inaccurate, often changing the estimated time left by a large amount during drying. There is also no app control or smart-home features on this model, so you can't monitor it remotely. That's annoying, but the LG DLEX3570W isn't alone in this regard, as the countdown timer on most dryers is more of an estimate than a countdown. LG also gets top marks in the reliability surveys by Consumer Reports, so this dryer should provide good value for the money for years to come.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed.com: "Count us among the many fans of the LG DLEX3570W. It's well designed, gets the laundry very dry, and makes a pretty pair with the LG WM3770HWA washer."

Best Buy: "This is a fabulous machine, easy to use, and intuitive. The Speed Wash is just that — you press Start, and go do something else, and it seems like just a few minutes later, it chimes."

Best Budget Dryer

(Image credit: Whirlpool)

Whirlpool WED4815EW Best Budget Dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 29 x 43 x 27 | Capacity: 7 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 5 | Dryer Features: Wrinkle Shield | App Control: No | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Cheap Good performance Reasons to Avoid Runs a little warm $667.52 View at Amazon

To misquote from Star Wars: "It’s an older model, sir, but it checks out." The Whirlpool WED4815EW was first released in 2015, but it is still available, and it is a bargain. If you shop around, you can pick up this no-frills dryer for less than $400, less than half the price of many of our other picks.

It is no surprise, then, that this is a very basic washer. You get options for a timed dry or a sensor dry that detects when your clothes are dry, plus low, medium and high options for the heat level. And that's about it: No steam, no sterilize, no apps and no little tunes to let you know when things are done. The reviewers did find that it ran a little warm, though, which might be an issue with delicate fabrics.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed.com: "There's not much to say about the Whirlpool WED4815EW because there's not much to it: Put your wet clothes in, crank the timer, and push the start button."

Home Depot: "Very nice dryer — a lot of options for settings."

Best Steam Dryer

(Image credit: Electrolux)

Electrolux EFME627UTT Best Steam Dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 38 x 27 x 31.5 | Capacity: 8.0 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 9 | Dryer Features: Steam, Gentle Tumble | App Control: No | Stackable: Yes Reasons to Buy Strong performance good selection of drying cycles Reasons to Avoid No app or smart-home features $1,008.22 View at Amazon

The Electrolux EFME627UTT is the companion dryer to the Electrolux EFLS627UTT, our top pick for washing machines. The EFME627UTT is the best dryer out there, according to reviewers, with a steam cycle that can remove wrinkles in clothing stored for a long time.

Most reviewers praised the dryer's performance, saying that it efficiently dried even large loads. However, CNET found that it took longer to dry than other similarly priced models, and criticized the lack of any smart-home features. We think, however, that most users are more concerned about performance than speed, and this model has performance to spare.

If you are in need of speed, there is a 15-minute quick-dry cycle that can quickly tumble-dry a small load. Reviewers also praised the double-lint filter that is less likely to get blocked, which can affect performance and pose a fire risk.

The controls of this dryer are simple: select the cycle, push in the control dial and it counts down the minutes until your clothes are ready in the small display. One thing that is missing, though: a laundry rack for drying pillows or other bulky items. This costs an additional $200, which is rather steep.

What Reviewers Say

Reviewed.com: "Yes, it's pricey, but the excellent drying and sheer number of cycles make it a good value."

CNET: "If you simply need to replace an old clothes dryer, then skip this unit. There are faster models out there. Some even have greater-capacity drums and connected abilities."

Large Electric Dryer

(Image credit: Kenmore)

Kenmore 69133 Large Electric Dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 29 x 43 x 32.2 | Capacity: 8.8 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 7 | Dryer Features: Steam, Wrinkle Reduce | App Control: No | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Dries even large loads quickly Huge capacity Reasons to Avoid May not fit in smaller rooms $1,054.99 View at Sears

This electric dryer may not be less expensive than our top pick, but it definitely has it where it counts: it dries clothes quickly and without fuss. The Kenmore 69133 has a huge 8.8 cu. ft. drum that can hold large items like comforters or blankets comfortably. And it has simple, clear controls that make it easy to use.

There are a few gotchas here, though. The controls are on the back of the top of the machine, so you can't stack it above a washing machine. It’s also big: at 43 inches high and just over 32 inches deep, it takes up a lot of space and might not fit into a smaller laundry room. It is also a slightly older model that has been around since 2015, so it doesn't have smart-home features: there are no apps to monitor the load and tell you when it is done. But the upside of this is that it is a pretty cheap dryer that offers a lot of performance for the price.

What Reviewers Say:

CNET: "If you value raw clothes-drying horsepower above all, then Kenmore 69133 dryer's excellent performance will have you hooked, but take a hard pass on this machine if you plan to stack your laundry machines vertically or drop them onto pedestals."



Reviewed.com: "$1,000 may feel like a lot to spend on a dryer, but in the case of the Kenmore 69133, the expense is justifiable."

Another great budget dryer

(Image credit: Maytag)

Maytag MEDB835DW Another great budget dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 29 x 43 x 32.25 | Capacity: 8.8 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 7 | Dryer Features: Sanitize, Bedding | App Control: No | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Evenly dries loads large and small Reasons to Avoid Huge drum size means the dryer is large and needs lots of space $999 View at Amazon

If the Whirlpool WED4815EW is a bit too bare-bones for you, the Maytag MEDB835DW offers a few more features at a reasonable price. It includes a number of features that the Whirlpool is lacking, including a sterilize cycle and a 15-minute cycle for drying a very small load. The sterilize cycle doesn't use steam, though: instead it ups the temperature to zap any bugs in the wash.

The reviewers found that the MEDB835DW performed well, managing to dry small and large loads with equal skill. Critically, Reviewed.com found that it didn't choke while drying a comforter, thanks to its large 8.8 cu. ft. drum that gave laundry room to move around and dry evenly. Many cheap dryers can't manage larger loads like this, as they involve a lot of tumbling to allow the warm air to circulate, but this one wasn't fazed. That's a critical plus for those with small children or elderly relatives.

What Reviewers Say:

Reviewed.com: "Features, design, performance, price — the Maytag Bravos MEDB835DW has it all. It looks good, fits tons of laundry, and costs just over $800 in stores. How can you beat that?”

Lowes: “The capacity is huge. You select the dry cycle — energy dry, normal dry, delicates — and it senses the amount of laundry in the dryer and sets the drying time which is displayed on the dryer's digital display. Clothes come out soft, fluffy and never with that 'over-dried' feel."

Versatile, low-priced dryer

(Image credit: GE)

GE GTD65EBSJWS Versatile, low-priced dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 27 x 46 x 30.5 | Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 12 | Dryer Features: Sanitize, Bulky Items | App Control: No | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Low price Good selection of cycles Reasons to Avoid Some clothes come out still slightly damp $604.01 View at Amazon

The companion dryer to the GE GTW685BSLWS washer, the GE GTD65EBSJWS is a dryer that offers a decent selection of features for the price. It doesn't offer the steam features of more expensive models, but it does include a high-temperature-sterilize-drying cycle.

One thing that reviewers did note is that this model has a tendency to leave clothes slightly damp. This seems to be a deliberate decision, with the designers preferring to underdry rather than damage clothes by drying for too long.



What Reviewers Say:

Reviewed.com: "A wide cycle selection and plenty of customization make it a versatile machine. Plus, smart sensors make the most of GE's high heat and prevent overdrying."

Home Depot: "I am happy with this dryer. I have had it for a few weeks now. I got the matching washer as well. It gets my laundry dry the first time and is relatively quiet. I like that it plays a little tune instead of a loud buzzer when finished."

Best dryer for large families

(Image credit: LG)

LG DLEX9000V Best dryer for large families SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 29 x 41 x 33 | Capacity: 9.0 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 14 | Dryer Features: TurboSteam, SteamSanitary, Bedding, Antibacterial | App Control: Yes | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Huge drum can hold large loads and bulky items steam cycle Lots of cycles Reasons to Avoid Very expensive very large $1,619.96 View at Sears

It's no surprise that the companion dryer for the LG WM9000HVA, our top washer pick for large families, is big. The LG DLEX9000V has a huge 9 cu. ft. drum that can comfortably fit the largest comforters and several sheets.

This huge drum combined with 14 dryer cycles makes it an incredibly flexible dryer that can handle small or very large loads with equal ability. These include two steam cycles: a 10-minute wrinkle remover, and a steam sterilizer cycle.

This is also one of the few dryers out there that includes smart-home features: download the LG SmartThinQ app and you can monitor and control both this and the WM9000HVA washer from your smartphone. You can even create your own custom cycles and download them to the washer and dryer. This isn't hassle free, though: some reviewers found that the app was a little frustrating to use.



What Reviewers Say:

CNET: "Not only is it stylish, loaded with features and easy to operate, but it also works quickly and its capacity is massive."



AJ Madison: "I still haven't figured out all the bells and whistles on my new dryer but

I'm amazed at how well it drys. My old dryer would take twice as long."

Best smart dryer

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung DVE54M8750V Best smart dryer SPECIFICATIONS Type: Front Loader | Size: 27 x 42.5 x 33.25 | Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft. | No. of Cycles: 12 | Dryer Features: Steam Refresh, Steam Sanitize, Steam Wrinkle Away, Bedding, Active Wear, Quick Dry | App Control: Yes | Stackable: No Reasons to Buy Excellent drying performance large, well-lit drum Good smart features Reasons to Avoid Rather slow normal cycle $1,119.99 View at Amazon

Looking for a clothes dryer that is smarter than average? The Samsung DVE54M8750V is a smart dryer that, like most of Samsung's appliances, is as much at home being controlled by the SmartThings app as by its large, easy-to-use control panel. This app lets you monitor the drying process, seeing how long the cycle has to run and pinging you when the clothes are dry. The same app can also control and monitor the Samsung WA8750, the companion washer, so you can keep an eye on the whole washing process. Unfortunately, there isn't an app to move the clothes from the washer to the dryer for you: perhaps the next generation.

The DVE54M8750V also has excellent drying performance, with Reviewed.com finding that it dried a large, heavy comforter in an impressive 46 minutes. However, they did also find that the normal cycle was rather slow, taking over an hour to complete a full load.



What Reviewers Say:

Reviewed.com: "This dryer has ample room to dry a large load of your family’s laundry completely, using the Normal cycle, as long as you’re not in a huge hurry."

ABT: "It can handle large loads which is great for a family and is easy to operate. My only gripe would be the few cases where the dryer cuts off because it says everything is dry, but it turns out that they are still damp, but that rarely happens."

Clothes dryer buying tips

Gas or Electric?

This choice will usually be made for you by which connection is available in your basement or laundry room. Most dryers use electricity as a power source, but you can't just plug them into a standard socket. Instead, they need a specially wired, two-phase 220-volt socket that can handle more power than your standard wall socket. We've focused on electric models for this guide, but the manufacturers usually offer a similar gas option: check their site for details.

Venting

In addition to a power source, dryers will also require an air vent for the hot air they push out. Again, this will often limit where you can put the dryer, as you need to keep the connection to this vent as short as possible. This vent also should not be curved or bent, as corners provide a place for lint to gather, which can pose a fire risk.

Will it fit?

If you are planning on putting your washer and dryer into a small space or under a counter, make sure that you measure the space to make sure it will fit. Most dryers are front-loaders, but many also put the controls on the top, so they won't work under a standard worktop.