7 ways to create a barista-style coffee bar in your kitchen

There’s nothing quite like the aroma and fresh taste of coffee to kick-start the day. And if your daily ritual consists of running into a cafe to pick up your speciality beverage, why not create a barista-style coffee bar in the comfort of your own kitchen?

In fact, a home coffee bar is a must-have for every coffee lover to make the perfect cup of Joe. Not only will it create the trendy ambiance and style of your local coffee shop, but it will also save you money each day!

Plus, you can customize your barista-style bar with your favorite coffee supplies, and design it to suit your needs and lifestyle. So whether you want to learn how to make an espresso like a barista or make a cold brew , here are seven clever ways to create a barista-style coffee bar in your kitchen.

1. Find an area to set up your coffee station

Coffee machine with cups (Image credit: Shutterstock)

First, allocate the perfect spot to set up your coffee station. This will help to ‘zone’ out your area, and could be in the corner space of a countertop or even tucked away inside a deep cabinet.

If you have adequate space in your kitchen, you could use a basic console table, or repurpose a vintage cabinet to create an eye-catching coffee bar.

In addition, there are console tables that come with storage which would be useful to organize your coffee supplies. This Ecoprsio Entryway Table ( $112, Amazon ), comes with two drawers and mesh shelves below which are handy to store baskets, dish cloths, and other accessories.

Before setting up, always give the countertop a good clean to remove any crumbs or stains. You could also invest in an absorbent drying coffee bar mat like this DK177 Coffee Mat ( $9, Amazon ), to protect the surface and avoid messy spills on the counter.

2. Invest in one of the best coffee makers

Espresso on a coffee machine (Image credit: Future)

Of course, you can’t have the perfect, at-home coffee bar without investing in one of the best coffee makers . The right coffee maker will all depend on your coffee preferences, lifestyle and budget, so make sure you do your research before buying.

If you want to go more high-end, you might opt for a bean-to-cup machine, where you can experiment with different types of coffee bean, and experience the fresh, aromatic taste. For those busy people who simply need a quick cuppa, a single-serve coffee maker might be ideal.

If you fancy a delicious espresso shot or enjoy creating milky coffees, you might need one of the best espresso machines . You can find models that come with an in-built milk frother (or separate frother available), for those barista-style cappuccinos.

And for those dealing with smaller spaces, you might benefit from the sleek best Nespresso machines and best Keurig coffee makers for a perfect espresso shot. There are also more affordable options to suit your budget.

3. Get a good grinder

Coffee beans being poured by hand into a manual coffee grinder demonstrating how to make espresso (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you’re a fan of fresh coffee beans, or want to switch from ground coffee, having one of the best coffee grinders can make all the difference to flavor. As the name suggests, coffee grinders are designed to grind coffee beans to an exact degree, and will be adjustable from fine to coarse — to suit different coffee types.

Getting the correct grind size for your chosen drink is essential, because this will vary the extraction rate and overall flavor produced. You can find specific grinders suitable for espresso, pour over coffee or even opt for the best manual grinder, which can do just as good a job.

If buying a new grinder, it’s recommended to opt for a burr grinder as these produce the most consistent results. Other things to consider include capacity, grind sizes available, and whether it's simple to operate and clean.

4. Choose open shelving

Coffee bar with open shelving (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another stylish way to set up your coffee bar is to opt for open shelving, either above or beside your station. Vertical shelving ideas are great for compact spaces, and can even double your space in a small kitchen.

Depending on how strong your walls are, floating shelves are a great way to free up valuable surface space. What’s more, you can hang or display your coffee cups, condiments, stirrers and other essentials — which will be easy to reach and store.

5. Upgrade your coffee cups

Glass coffee cups (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's the perfect time to upgrade your coffee cup collection to give it the barista makeover. Ditch those dated, chipped or mismatched mugs, and opt for a set of stylish espresso cups instead. Cups like these JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses ( $14, Amazon ), or these Gezzeny Vintage Glass Coffee Mugs 14 Oz Set of 2 ( $19, Amazon ), do well to add a bit of luxe to your coffee bar. You can even opt for stylish, tall tumblers for your iced coffee needs, and there are plenty of sizes to choose from.

In addition, rather than displaying your coffee bean packaging, or any other unsightly boxes, decanter into glass canisters instead. Not only will these make your coffee bar less cluttered and more presentable, but will add to the coffee shop ambiance.

6. Accessorize your coffee bar

Home coffee bar (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, don’t forget to add those finishing touches — which is also a great way to add your personality. There are plenty of coffee accessories to create the perfect coffee bar.

Spruce it up with these long handle, gold teaspoons ( $7, Amazon ), or maybe invest in glass syrup dispensers like these Molimoli Syrup Dispenser for Coffee Bars ( $25, Amazon ), to give it a barista-style feel. And if you want to keep your supplies neat and tidy, a coffee supply organizer like this Mind Reader Cup and Condiment Station ( $16, Amazon ), will contain all of your condiments, and straws for your iced coffee.

What’s more, add a pop of color with a vase of fresh flowers, or a bowl of fruit to liven up your coffee bar. You could even place your favorite slices of cake or a biscuit tin here, which will be a nice treat for your coffee breaks.

7. Don't forget your trash bin

Used ground coffee in trash can (Image credit: Shutterstock)

And finally, you’ll need a place nearby to dispense your used ground coffee or pods after use.

Press-lid countertop trash cans like this Mini Countertop Trash Can ( $17, Amazon ), are ideal for coffee bars. Plus, they’re suitable for small spaces, and look stylish in your kitchen. Just be sure to empty out regularly, and check whether your coffee pod brand is suitable for composting before throwing out.