De'Longhi's new Primadonna Automatic will learn your signature coffee, and when you like to drink it

De'Longhi just added an exciting new member to its bean-to-cup espresso machine lineup.

The Primadonna Automatic joins the legendary coffee maker brand's most premium line, offering a range of 35 hot and cold drinks alongside De'Longhi's signature BeanAdapt technology.

Retailing for £1,549 (which works out at just over $2,000, although we're waiting on news of a U.S. launch), the Primadonna Automatic offers a high-res and full-color touchscreen with the ability to customize drinks based on different profiles.

So if you and your partner have polar opposite coffee tastes, you can simply toggle by profile and access your personalized favorites without any confusion.

Better yet, this machine will remember your favorite drinks, as well as when you like to drink them. This means it will suggest your go-to morning americano when you wake up, and offer up your afternoon latte without any scrolling when you need a 3pm pick-me-up.

Customized from start to finish

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

One of the most unique features on offer with the Primadonna Automatic is its automatic bean adapt tech.

Many bean to cup machines won't allow you to get up close and personal with things like grind size and extraction settings, but this machine adjusts the grind size, pre-extraction and temperature settings to suit the beans you're using, which will make it easier to get that perfect espresso without fiddling with the settings manually.

There's also the option of cold brewing tech, which is something we're seeing from new launches from Sage and even Cuisinart at present. Right ahead of summer, I'm certainly not complaining that there's another cold brewing machine for me to review while the temperatures pick up.

It's been a busy year for De'Longhi. The brand released its new La Specialista Touch only a couple of months ago, and I'm currently finishing up my review for this smart semi-automatic brewer. Once I'm done, I'll be welcoming the Primadonna Automatic onto my kitchen counters for some in-depth testing.

If you don't want to wait though, U.K.-based readers can buy this latest launch from De'Longhi starting May 1st direct from De'Longhi.