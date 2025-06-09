Keurig just launched its smallest coffee maker ever — meet the K-Mini Mate

Keurig is seriously skilled in coffee making. The best Keurig coffee makers are a line-up of easy-to-use, convenient models, providing compact single-serve coffee at your fingertips.

The convenience of pod coffee is as simple as popping in a pod (of which there are an abundance of choices), pressing a button and enjoying your swiftly-made brew.

And Keurig's machines will whip up a variety of beverages from an espresso to latte to some brand favorite flavors. You'll even get iced, depending on the model. Now, the company has just released something even simpler and adorably tiny.

The Keurig K-Mini Mate is the K-Mini, but smaller. At just four inches wide, it's the smallest brewer they've ever created — and it comes in some fabulously eye-catching colors. Available now for just $79.99, exclusively at Target.

Keurig K-Mini Mate: $79.99 at Target The Keurig K-Mini Mate is tiny, but mighty. It's the ultimate space-saving solution, sizing up at just four-inches wide, but still packed with the coffee-making technology of the bigger brewers. Plus, there's new colorways with Black, Red Rocks and Glamping Green all available at Target for just $79.99.

About Keurig K-Mini Mate

Keurig's tiniest brewer yet (Image credit: Keurig)

Keurig may have already created the K-Mini, known for being extra portable and sizing up at 4.5 inches wide, but it's not to be confused with the brand's latest model, the K-Mini Mate.

Despite it's small stature, the K-Mini Mate is still more than capable of whipping up a cup of coffee in cup sizes all the way up to 12oz. Plus, a removable drip tray means you can fill up those travel mugs that reach heights of up to 7.25 inches.

Housed in the back is a one-cup reservoir that you simply fill with water, load up the pod at the front, and voilà, great-tasting coffee.

Of course, its direct competitor is its stablemate, the K-Mini. With the K-Mini, it'll cost you $89.99, as opposed to the Mate's $79.99. And aside from being a little bigger and a little more expensive, they share incredibly similar features.

But, if you're after iced coffees, then the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced is our "best overall" option with a large water reservoir and the ability to brew full carafes for the family.

Of course, the biggest reason you're picking the K-Mini Mate is, well, that's it's not big. With the K-Duo, you're looking at over 12 inches in width, eight inches more than the Mate.

Eye-catching colors

Glamping Green is just one of the K-Mini Mate's eye-catching colors (Image credit: Keurig)

There's a serious trend happening right now in the world of coffee makers — and it's all about adding a pop of color.

De'Longhi's latest launch, the Dedica Duo, released in four different gelato-inspired shades, the Technivorm Moccamaster added to the brand's colorful line-up with a new Ocean tone and the Fellow Aiden launched in Matte White.

Just in time for summer, coffee makers are telling us that adding color to our homes is exactly what we should be doing!

And Keurig is hopping on the trend with the K-Mini Mate, available in three different colors all with unique names.

Sure, one of them is Black and that's because it's still important to give coffee lovers the option of the sleek, classic look. But, the other two are Red Rocks and Glamping Green. Because, with a coffee maker as small as this, you really could take it anywhere (as long as there's a socket).

The beauty of Keurig's single serve coffee makers is how easily they fit into your home and they've even trumped themselves with this one. A potential competitor for the 'best compact' spot in our best Keurig coffee makers list for sure, but we'll have to wait and see if makes the cut when we give it a full review for TG — coming soon.