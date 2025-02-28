The iconic Moccamaster now comes in a calming new color

While we're already huge fans of the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select, giving it a spot in our best coffee makers guide, we're excited to see it launching in a brand-new colorway, Ocean.

Unveiled as the brand's Color of the Year for 2025, they've chosen the calming shade to represent tranquility and stability — and we're all for harnessing that energy in our kitchens. As an exclusive launch, this colorway will join the existing 12 options on offer at Williams-Sonoma for $395.95. So, if you want to bring peace to your coffee making ritual, this stylish brewer could be the one for you.

This limited-edition colorway is available to buy from March 1st, so mark your calendars if you want to pick up this soothing shade for your own home.

Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select: $359.95 at Williams-Sonoma The Dutch-made Moccamaster is known for its superior performance and build quality. With straightforward controls and innovative technology, if you're looking for a traditional drip coffee maker, this is an surefire classic. In Technivorm's Color of the Year, you can now enjoy the coffee maker in a new calming Ocean colorway from March 1st.

About Moccamaster

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

Technivorm are no stranger to the coffee-making world. In fact, the family-owned Dutch brand first launched the original Moccamaster back in 1969. That's over 50 years of premium drip coffee. Since then, they've brought out a whole range of coffee makers from the Cup-One to the KGBV Select, which we awarded four-and-a-half stars in our full review. And they're also in the business of making coffee grinders, like the Moccamaster KM5, which we called "A match made in heaven."

Clearly, they know what they're doing. And when it comes to the Moccamaster KBGV Select, which is launching in the brand's Color of the Year, there's a lot to love. From the sophisticated design, to the straightforward controls, to the brilliant tech, this appliance thinks about it all, whilst delivering a flavorful pot of coffee in under six minutes.

Our expert coffee tester said, "If you take your coffee seriously, then the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is an excellent choice. Sure, it's expensive, but you'll be availing of some of the best brewing technology you'll find in any home coffee machine." And in the new Ocean colorway, you'll also be bringing a piece of tranquility into your home.

A splash of color

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV Select is one of our favorite coffee makers (Image credit: Technivorm)

Technivorm have always been lovers of color. Their existing color palette is geared towards suiting all your interior needs — and their new Ocean colorway is just another eye-catching choice. But they're certainly not the only coffee maker brand to embrace a splash of color and step away from stainless steel.

The Fellow Aiden, as one shining example, recently launched in a Matte White. Smeg, known for their retro colors, are in the business of making coffee makers like the Smeg ECF02 Espresso Machine. And, there's other popular brands from Bodum, to Ariete, to Delonghi all releasing vibrant and unique looks to slot into your home.

Color of the Year is also not a new concept, but one that kitchenware brands are certainly beginning to embrace more openly. It's definitely an opportunity for brand's to launch new colors of their existing products. Take KitchenAid announcing Butter as their Color the Year for 2025 — a nostalgic pastel yellow.

But, Technivorm are certainly leading the charge for embracing color. Ocean joins a sea of colors already available for the Moccamaster KBGV Select — a trend we hope doesn't become washed up anytime soon.