The only thing I'm buying on Prime Day is the Breville Bambino Plus for $100 off — here's why

I'm pretty much useless until I have my morning cup of coffee. I need that little jolt of caffeine to get me going. And lately, I've been wanting to treat myself to a nice espresso machine.

There are a ton of Prime Day deals on coffee makers of all stripes, but after much deliberation, I've decided to go with the Breville Bambino Plus, which is $100 off on Amazon for Prime Day. Here's why.

I've tested a handful of the best coffee makers and espresso machines over the years, and while I've found a lot of great models, I've generally gravitated towards Breville. Its kitchen products are excellent — I also have a much-loved toaster oven that's been going strong for nearly a decade — and I've used some of the company's other espresso machines, like the Barista Express.

But don't just take my word for it: In our Breville Bambino Plus review, we gave it 4.5 stars and an Editor's choice, and named it the best espresso machine under $500.

So why didn't I opt for a model with a built in grinder? A couple of reasons.

The first is that I don't always want an espresso or cappuccino in the morning. Sometimes, I want a big pot of joe, so I turn to my trusty French Press and by Fellow Stag Kettle (on sale for $135 at Amazon).

I also have a separate coffee grinder, so I can switch between coarser or finer grounds based on what I'm making.

And I have pretty limited counter space, and the Bambino Plus' 12 x 7.6-inch footprint means it won't dominate my kitchen.

Lastly, the Bambino Plus lets you adjust the microfoam when making lattes. I still struggle with frothing milk just right, so any help I can get in this department is welcome.

Today is the last Amazon Prime Day, so it's worth jumping on this, as well as any other deal, as you're not likely to see sales like this until Black Friday.

Shop all last-minute Prime Day deals