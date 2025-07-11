The only thing I'm buying on Prime Day is the Breville Bambino Plus for $100 off — here's why
I need my coffee fix, and this espresso machine is at its lowest price ever.
I'm pretty much useless until I have my morning cup of coffee. I need that little jolt of caffeine to get me going. And lately, I've been wanting to treat myself to a nice espresso machine.
There are a ton of Prime Day deals on coffee makers of all stripes, but after much deliberation, I've decided to go with the Breville Bambino Plus, which is $100 off on Amazon for Prime Day. Here's why.
The Breville Bambino Plus has a 64-ounce reservoir, a 54mm portafilter, 9-bar extraction, and an AutoMilQ function to make frothier foam. It's currently $100 off at Amazon.
Price check: $399 at Best Buy
I've tested a handful of the best coffee makers and espresso machines over the years, and while I've found a lot of great models, I've generally gravitated towards Breville. Its kitchen products are excellent — I also have a much-loved toaster oven that's been going strong for nearly a decade — and I've used some of the company's other espresso machines, like the Barista Express.
But don't just take my word for it: In our Breville Bambino Plus review, we gave it 4.5 stars and an Editor's choice, and named it the best espresso machine under $500.
So why didn't I opt for a model with a built in grinder? A couple of reasons.
The first is that I don't always want an espresso or cappuccino in the morning. Sometimes, I want a big pot of joe, so I turn to my trusty French Press and by Fellow Stag Kettle (on sale for $135 at Amazon).
I also have a separate coffee grinder, so I can switch between coarser or finer grounds based on what I'm making.
And I have pretty limited counter space, and the Bambino Plus' 12 x 7.6-inch footprint means it won't dominate my kitchen.
Lastly, the Bambino Plus lets you adjust the microfoam when making lattes. I still struggle with frothing milk just right, so any help I can get in this department is welcome.
Today is the last Amazon Prime Day, so it's worth jumping on this, as well as any other deal, as you're not likely to see sales like this until Black Friday.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
