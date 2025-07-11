Last chance to beat the tariffs! My favorite coffee grinder gets more expensive next week, but it's 20% off in this Prime Day deal
You have one more day to buy this Fellow coffee grinder before a tariff price hike
San Francisco-based coffee brand Fellow recently announced a range of price hikes, and starting next week, my go-to coffee grinder is about to get $50 more expensive.
So if you want the best of the best, I highly recommend you take advantage of this last-minute Prime Day deal and pick up the Fellow Ode Gen 2 coffee grinder, now 20% off at Amazon.
We're selecting this and many more last-minute Prime Day deals as the final hours of Prime Day draw near.
Starting next week, the Gen 2 will cost $399, so if you're considering investing in this stylish grinder, you should buy it while it's $279.
Fellow's Gen 2 Ode Brew Grinder is its levelled-up grinder for brewing pour-over, French press and cold brew. It offers 31 grind sizes and features anti-static features for fewer clumps and low retention. This deal already sold out in the Black colorway, but it's still available in White.
Why I love it
The Gen 2 features a leveled-up grinding performance on account of its new burrs. There are 11 grind settings, with 31 settings in between, offering heaps of precision for that perfectly finessed flavor.
This grinder is best suited to pour-over, French press and V60 brews. It's not suited to espresso, but it's the grinder I use every morning with my beloved Fellow Aiden coffee maker to achieve perfectly extracted drip coffee.
What's more, it's a super quiet choice. I use it in single doses, and it shuts off automatically if you don't manually stop grinding once you're through with your beans. The grinder also features a knocker that removes any final retention, to ensure no beans are wasted.
