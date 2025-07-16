I just tried Nespresso's limited-edition Pistachio collection, and it's the pop of color I didn't know my kitchen needed

The best Nespresso machines are convenient, easy to use, and look great. But if you're someone who enjoys adding color to your countertops, the brand's lineup just got better. Now available in a limited edition summer color called Pistachio, the Pop+ brings some retro charm to the kitchen, without skipping out on modern features.

I love a colorful kitchen gadget. My Moccamaster is bright orange, and I've also got a sage green Ninja Crispi, so I was very keen to try the new limited-edition machine for myself. And if (like me) your ears prick up at the word pistachio, you'll also be interested in pairing your Nespresso with the brand's new limited edition pistachio vanilla coffee pods.

I made a whole fleet of drinks in the Pistachio Pop+, including a number of the limited edition coffees over ice. Here's how it went.

The perfect pairing

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I'll be reviewing the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ soon, but to give a sneak peek of my first impressions, it's an incredibly attractive machine. I first tested it in the Tom's Guide test kitchen, and a number of colleagues came over to check it out!

At just 10 inches tall, 14 inches deep and 8 inches wide, the machine is seriously petite. Thankfully, the drip tray can be removed to accommodate most mugs, but you'll struggle to fit a taller glass under the dispenser.

I did note that Nespresso's smaller Nomad travel cup just about fits, which will be welcome news if you want to buy into the entire Nespresso ecosystem.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Aesthetically, the combination of muted pistachio green and a light cream feels very retro. My home is decorated in a loosely midcentury style, and I could see this fitting right in.

Using the machine couldn't be easier. To open your machine, you twist the dial on the top of the hinged brewing compartment. The machine lifts automatically, and lifts your spent coffee pod out of the holder and into a waste bin, which I noted holds a surprisingly large amount of pods. I counted eight brews before I needed to empty it.

Once your pod is inserted, you can press the lid down and lock it back into place. Pre-heat takes about three seconds once you've pressed the machine's one button, and dispensing starts automatically after that.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

About the pods

As for the limited-edition Pistachio flavor, I dished out many iced lattes to my intrigued colleagues during the testing process, and the results were mixed.

You'd expect these pods to be sweet, but the nutty and floral notes are slightly confusing against a dark-roasted bean without any sweetness. The flavor mostly comes from the scent (which is lovely) and really sings when you pour a dash of vanilla syrup into your iced cup.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The pods are designed to be poured over ice, so I wondered if the machine would automatically extract the coffee at a lower temperature to offset the inevitable melting that would come as the pod pours. But no, from the Pop+ at least, the coffee was piping hot until it hit my ice.

However, because this is a shorter pod, it's designed to brew strong and be diluted by ice and maybe a dash of milk, and my finished coffee was still punchy.

It's not my favorite limited-edition flavor Nespresso has done, but it's the ideal summer offering, especially when paired with the Pistachio Pop+.

I'll be writing my full review of the Pop+ in the coming weeks, but if you're smitten with Nespresso's limited edition color, act fast while stock lasts.