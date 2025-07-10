I'm a certified barista — and my favorite Prime Day deal is the Ninja Luxe Café for $100 off
Ninja's game-changing Luxe Café coffee maker is 17% off, but the deal ends soon
Ever since its release in 2024, the sellout Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine has rarely gone on sale. But it just did — twice!
I was stunned when I saw the Luxe Café reduced by $90 for the 4th of July, but the deal just got even better thanks to this Prime Day deal.
You can now save $100 on the Ninja Luxe Café at Amazon, but the deal ends tomorrow, so you'll have to act fast if you want to grab this game-changing machine for under $500.
This last-minute Prime Day deal shows that sometimes it's worth waiting. Get a 3-in-1 machine that makes espresso, drip coffee and rapid cold brew. It also has Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing, plus hands-free frothing.
Why we love the Ninja Luxe Café
With a full price of $599, this coffee maker is not cheap, but it offers phenomenal value that outpaces anything you'll find in our best espresso machine guide — and that's before this Prime Day deal.
We gave the Ninja Luxe Café a 4.5-star rating in our review, and loved its ultra-capable quad shot and cold brew features. It even has a cold foam setting, allowing you to make delicious iced lattes all summer long.
In testing, our reviewer Camryn found making delicious espresso from home easier than ever with the Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series.
She found that its automatic milk steaming created the perfect texture without any manual steaming required, and because it has an in-built whisk, it can even texturize cold milk.
Other intelligent features include its weight-based dosing, which means you'll never waste coffee beans. Plus, the assisted grinder settings suggest changes to your grind size based on the speed of your espresso extraction. In other words, this coffee maker will prevent you from ever having to drink a bad brew.
When Ninja released its new Ninja Luxe Café Pro model earlier this year, I started to look for discounts on the OG model. This is the best I've seen so far.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
