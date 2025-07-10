Breville's new brewer comes in 4 chic new colors, and I can't decide which I love the most

It's a well-known fact that Breville makes some of the best coffee makers on the market, but while most of these are espresso machines, it's also in the business of making drip brewers.

And its newest addition, the Luxe Brewer, joined Breville's premium line-up in May offering the "next generation" of one-touch filter coffee at home.

And I'm pleased to reveal that while it's only been on the market for a few months, it's just been released in four new eye-catching colors.

Sea Salt, Olive Tapenade, Black Truffle and Damson Blue are now available, meaning you can choose between a soft neutral shade, earthy green, deep charcoal or rich tone blue.

All for the same $319.95 price at Breville.com, unless you opt for the thermal carafe, in which case it's $349.95.

Breville Luxe Brewer: $319.95 at Breville The Luxe Brewer is the follow-up to Breville's Precision Brewer with so much more to offer. A revamped interface, removable water reservoir and Auto Start feature are just some of the reasons this drip coffee maker is flying to the top of my 'to buy' list. And now, it's available in four different colors; Sea Salt, Olive Tapenade, Black Truffle or Damson Blue. And I can't decide which one I love the most.

Colorful kitchens

A splash of coffee with a splash of color (Image credit: Breville)

Breville is one of the many brands embracing a pop of color in the kitchen. When I discovered Breville's brass accents range recently, I was immediately obsessed. And now, it's brought those four new colors to the Luxe Brewer.

It's a serious trend right now across kitchen appliances. For coffee makers, the Fellow Aiden released in Matte White and Moccamaster introduced a new calming Ocean colorway are both wonderful options.

But, it doesn't stop at coffee, Ninja dropped a pink model of its popular Ninja Crispi air fryer, alongside Mint and Periwinkle and KitchenAid announced their color of the year, Butter Yellow.

After choosing a dark matte gray for my kitchen cabinets a few years ago, I've been desperately searching for colors to add a vibrant pop to my cooking space.

I toyed with a bright tile backsplash, considered some colorful chairs round the kitchen island, but I realized the answer lay in my pick of appliances.

For the Luxe Brewer, I'm lured in by the Olive Tapenade or Damson Blue for their sleek and stylish looks. But, I still feel like they could be bolder.

While I'm holding out hope for those Butter Yellows and Pinks to make it to the coffee world, I'll be sure to see what earthy green looks like on my kitchen moodboard.