The Breville espresso machine I use to overdose on caffeine and give myself the shakes is currently its lowest price ever for Prime Day — and today's your last chance

Me, though? Well, I'm a self-described coffee snob. As a former barista and current espresso machine reviewer, I like to think I'm clued up on the coffee world. Right now, you can get the excellent Breville Bambino Plus for just $399 on Amazon — a massive $100 off the MSRP of $499.

$399 is the Bambino Plus' lowest price ever, and today is the last day of the sale. So what are you waiting for? Run, run, run!

LOWEST EVER PRICE Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon I could talk about this espresso machine for the rest of my life. It's just so good. The espresso is delicious, with thick, creamy crema even with single-walled portafilters. The PID controller ensures my coffee is never weak or burned, and the auto milk frothing feature is perfect for hands-off baristas.

In my review of the Breville Bambino Plus, I awarded it an enviable 4.5 stars. I praised everything about it: the espresso extraction, the appearance, the compact size that doesn't skimp on power, and the powerful milk frother.

The Bambino Plus made me a coffee snob — even more than I already was thanks to my barista background — and I look forward to going to sleep because I know I can have a coffee when I wake up. Coffeemaking is as much an art as a science, and the Bambino Plus gives it that extra flair I crave.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On top of excellent performance, the Bambino Plus is nice and compact. It's just 7 inches wide, which is perfect for people with small apartments like me. Or those who don't want to lose an entire countertop of space to an espresso machine.

I swapped out my bean-to-cup De'Longhi for the Bambino Plus recently and as much as I loved the De'Longhi, the Bambino Plus just suits me more.

