The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced is a summer essential, and it's 32% off for Prime Day

There's a reason why Keurig machines are so popular, and if you're thinking of investing in one of the top Prime Day deals, you need to know about this 32% discount on our top pick of the best Keurig coffee makers.

The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Coffee Maker is just $150 at Amazon right now. This machine is the most capable Keurig on the market. It can brew both hot and iced, as the name suggests, but it can also brew directly into a carafe for tasty batch brews on-demand. In other words, it does the job of three coffee makers in one.

We gave this machine a 4.5-star rating in our review, and one of its few downsides is that it's a little more expensive than your average Keurig. But thanks to this $70 saving, you can pick it up at 32% off for Prime Day.

Why we love the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced

(Image credit: Future)

Our reviewer Camryn has tested dozens of coffee makers, and the K-Duo Hot & Iced is one of the few that scored an Editor Recommended rating.

With MultiStream Technology, this machine punctures the K-Cup in multiple points, which will ensure that every ground of coffee is evenly soaked. This means that your coffee will be richer and more flavorful with every brew, minicing a group head from an espresso machine, but with a lot less effort.

The extra-large water reservoir also means you won't have to refill your machine too often, and it's capable of brewing carafe after carafe for those days that require just a little more caffeine.

