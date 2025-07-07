The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced is a summer essential, and it's 32% off for Prime Day
Save $70 on the best Keurig this Prime Day
There's a reason why Keurig machines are so popular, and if you're thinking of investing in one of the top Prime Day deals, you need to know about this 32% discount on our top pick of the best Keurig coffee makers.
The Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Coffee Maker is just $150 at Amazon right now. This machine is the most capable Keurig on the market. It can brew both hot and iced, as the name suggests, but it can also brew directly into a carafe for tasty batch brews on-demand. In other words, it does the job of three coffee makers in one.
We gave this machine a 4.5-star rating in our review, and one of its few downsides is that it's a little more expensive than your average Keurig. But thanks to this $70 saving, you can pick it up at 32% off for Prime Day.
This ultra-capable Keurig machine is now just $150 for Prime Day, thanks to a $70 saving. When we tested the K-Duo Hot & Iced, it got top marks for versatility thanks to its three brewing options, but it also features MultiStream technology which guarantees a tastier brew from every K-Cup.
Why we love the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced
Our reviewer Camryn has tested dozens of coffee makers, and the K-Duo Hot & Iced is one of the few that scored an Editor Recommended rating.
With MultiStream Technology, this machine punctures the K-Cup in multiple points, which will ensure that every ground of coffee is evenly soaked. This means that your coffee will be richer and more flavorful with every brew, minicing a group head from an espresso machine, but with a lot less effort.
The extra-large water reservoir also means you won't have to refill your machine too often, and it's capable of brewing carafe after carafe for those days that require just a little more caffeine.
For more our of top picks, take a look at our Prime Day live blog with our editor-curated savings.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is the Managing Editor of Homes at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners.
With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie hasn't tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice. Millie is also an SCA-Certified barista.
When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.